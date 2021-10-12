KIDS IN NEED OF DENTISTRY
Denver
News: The smiles resulting from the 2021 Expressions of KINDness gala on Oct. 5 aren’t just on the faces of those who planned, or attended, this evening of good food and fellowship.
They’re smiling because the $100,000 that was raised for Kids in Need of Dentistry (KIND) means that hundreds, if not thousands, of youngsters from low-income Colorado families will have their dentistry needs met over the course of the coming months.
In 2020, Kids in Need of Dentistry provided oral health services for 5,809 children and teens. That number is expected to increase in 2021.
“Our spirits are soaring after this inspiring event,” said Cindy Kelly, who chaired the ninth edition of Expressions of KINDness. “And as we celebrate, the reality is there are still many families not able to access dental care. They rely on KIND.”
Kelly, a member of the KIND board and co-owner of 5280creations Dental Laboratory, added that the need for care in the wake of COVID has increased, noting that it takes over $1 million annually for KIND to continue to serve the thousands who access its services.
Expressions of KINDness was presented by BMW of Denver Downtown and held at Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant in Denver’s River North neighborhood. Gary Shapiro, a morning anchor for 9News, was master of ceremonies.
About the organization: Since its founding in 1912, Kids in Need of Dentistry has provided high quality, affordable dental care to children in need throughout Colorado. The care is “Respectful of and responsive to the specific cultural needs of the communities we serve.”
Website: kindsmiles.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
