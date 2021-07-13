MENTAL HEALTH COLORADO
Denver
News: Round-Up for Mental Health, a campaign conducted by LivWell Enlightened Health, resulted in a $57,000 gift to Mental Health Colorado. The money, said president and chief executive officer Vincent Atchity, will be used to help ensure that all Coloradans have access to high-quality, affordable mental health and substance use care.
“No Coloradan should have to go without care when it is needed, and thanks to LivWell and its generous customers … Mental Health Colorado will continue to pursue its mission to promote healthier minds. We work to pass legislation; change practices in the education, health care and justice systems; and destigmatize seeking mental health care.”
All of which, Atchity added, results in “Healthier, happier humans all over the state.”
According to Michael Lord, chief operating officer of LivWell Enlightened Health, “The need to mental health support has never been greater. From the fear of the pandemic to the isolation of lockdowns to the ongoing economic uncertainty, the challenges faced by Coloradans young and old has taken its toll. Providing support for mental health advocacy is one way we can give back to our communities, and we are pleased to donate to Mental Health Colorado.”
Lord also said that giving back to the community has been “Part of the company’s DNA since its founding in 2009.” Earlier this year, customer donations to the Round-Up Campaign enabled LivWell to donate $75,000 to the COVID Relief Fund in Colorado.
About the organizations: LivWell Enlightened Health is a vertically integrated cannabis retailer that researches, extracts and manufactures its own CPG brands to bring its customers quality products that include topicals, edibles, tonic drops, CBD pet tinctures, concentrates and vaporizers.
Mental Health Colorado is the state’s leading advocate for promoting mental well-being, ending shame and discrimination, and ensuring equitable access to mental health and substance use care. It is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization and affiliate of Mental Health America.
Websites: livwell.com; mentalhealthcolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
