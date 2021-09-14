COLORADO AGRICULTURAL LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION
Castle Rock
News: Tim Lowell, nephew of Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) founders John and Bea Lowell, is CALF’s 2021 Legend of Agriculture and will be honored at the Cork and Pork fundraiser to be held Oct. 1 at CALF’s Lowell Ranch.
A fourth-generation Douglas County resident, Lowell grew up on the family’s ranch just south of Castle Rock and, like his parents, children and grandchildren, is a graduate of Douglas County High School.
He founded T. Lowell Construction Co. In 1973 and nearly 50 years later it is one of the Rocky Mountain West’s most respected general contracting firms, specializing in the installation of water, sewer and storm water infrastructure. Tim’s sons, Levi and Tim, are now the managing owners, allowing time for their father to travel in his motor home with Sheila, his beloved Shih Tzu.
“Tim is a faithful supporter of young people in Douglas County,” said Brooke Fox, CALF’s chief executive officer. “He has been a consistent buyer at the Douglas County Junior Livestock Sale for over 40 years, as well as a loyal supporter of CALF. This year, Tim was determined to buy the grand champion steer at the sale. He successfully outbid all other buyers as well as set a record price helping to launch the overall sale receipts to an historic high.”
Friends describe Tim as being determined to persevere, willing to succeed and flexible enough to change course when needed, Fox added. “His lifelong commitment to youth, agriculture, our community and his pursuit of excellence in his field exemplify the qualities of CALF’s Legends of Agriculture. CALF is privileged to recognize Tim this year.”
Cork and Pork begins at 5 p.m. at CALF’s Lowell Ranch, 2330 S. I-25, East Frontage Road, in Castle Rock. There will be local wine, spirits and beer, along with snout-to-tail food stations by Inclined Catering and music by The Vintage People. Dessert and the Legend of Agriculture program rounds out the night.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting thecalf.org. A CALF donor who wishes to remain anonymous will match every dollar raised, up to $50,000.
About the organization: CALF connects all people to agriculture through authentic educational programs, community projects and leadership opportunities with the aim of inspiring lives, nurturing leaders and building lasting relationships. Supporters include Kiana Creek Ranch, Tom and Vicki Miller, Wagner Equipment, the Aloha Fund, Gates Family Foundation, the Serrell Family; Anschutz Foundation and the Dick Scheffel Family Charitable Foundation.
Website: thecalf.org
