MORGAN ADAMS FOUNDATION
Centennial
News: Following a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 virus, the Morgan Adams Foundation Concours d’Elegance returns to the TAC Air hangar at Centennial Airport on Aug. 21.
A highlight of the evening will be a salute to the late adventure novelist and underwater explorer Clive Cussler, whose collection of 100 rare and vintage automobiles is housed at the Cussler Museum in Arvada. Cussler, who died in February 2020, was a longtime friend of the Concours.
This will mark the 18th edition of what is believed to be the longest-standing Concours event in the Western United States. The 6 p.m. event attracts guests from around the nation for an evening that includes food, drink, silent and live auctions and the chance to view rare aircraft, automobiles and motorcycles, including vintage aircraft, one-off assembly automobiles and custom-built private jets.
Tickets, which sell out quickly, start at $250 and can be purchased by visiting www.morganadamsconcours.org.
Twenty top local restaurants, including Atelier by Radex, Barolo Grill, Bittersweet, Ocean Prime, Palenque Cocina y Agavera, Jax, Linger, Work & Class and Mercantile Dining & Provision, will provide the food. Beverages are by Stranahan’s and Saint Patrick’s Brewing Company.
About the organization: The Morgan Adams Foundation is a Denver-based nonprofit dedicated to funding better treatments for children, teenagers and young adults battling cancer. It was founded by Steve Adams and his wife, Joan Slaughter, after their daughter, Morgan Adams, succumbed to glioblastoma multiforme 11 months after being diagnosed. Steve Adams died in 2013; his wife carries on as the foundation’s executive director.
Website: morganadamsfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.