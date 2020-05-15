Megan Vasquez was at her day job at the Farmers Insurance office in Elizabeth just two days after appearing to survive a recall election as the town’s mayor. Since winning office in 2018, Vasquez saw an effort coalesce quickly one-and-a-half years into her term to remove all seven members of the Elbert County town’s board of trustees.
The advocates called themselves “We Are Not Parker,” after the Douglas County municipality whose population increased from roughly 6,000 people 30 years ago to just under 58,000 today.
“We are RURAL Elizabethans,” proclaimed the group's website — set up by the Douglas County resident leading the recall effort.
Standing in the office on that April 9 talking to her mayor pro tem, Vasquez saw a dirty Subaru Outback drive by. She did not think much of it until the owner of Farmers, Don Means, returned to the office, having left only a short time before.
“That’s Brad Hamill,” he told Vasquez, according to her account to police. Means added that Hamill, the recall leader, was taking pictures of the Farmers building, and that he also saw Hamill take pictures of the home of a recently-recalled town trustee along Main Street as Means drove behind him.
When police officers arrived, the mayor told them she wanted to put the incident “on record.” She had announced at a previous town meeting that she received death threats during the recall, and town business occasionally got derailed after officials aired grievances about bad behavior between the two factions on social media.
All of this appeared familiar to Elizabeth police Sgt. Sean Bigler, one of the responding officers to Vasquez’s call. “It’s not fair to keep bugging you guys and whether it’s criminal harassment or not; I think it’s harassment,” he said. “It’s not fair to you guys.”
However, within a matter of weeks, the tables had turned on the Vasquez complaint: the mayor clarified in a board meeting that she had been wrong. Hamill waged an online blitz against the report, claiming he was the one being harassed. And he doesn’t just think Vasquez mistook him for someone else outside her office: he thinks she flat-out lied to the police.
The incident was more than an extension of the recall — it prolonged the toxic disagreement fueled by online forums between the majority of town officials and Elizabethans who, with their nonresident allies, have deep suspicions about the future.
The comprehensive plan
In the late summer of 2019, the town of approximately 1,700 residents was in the process of updating its comprehensive plan, which would guide development over the next 20 years.
Elizabeth had undertaken a series of land annexations, ostensibly to manage growth within town limits and locate development close to services. The board's vote for the acquisition of 426 acres known as Elizabeth West came with a planner's conclusion that “area residents would like to see a wider range of local employment opportunities,” and that the land was “considered appropriate for urban growth as well as urban services.”
The seeming dedication to town growth made some residents uneasy. Crowds at the comprehensive plan's public meetings began to grow, with the board of trustees eventually adding three extra meetings in October. Hundreds of people were in attendance.
Tammy Payne, a trustee who prevailed in her April recall, said that what magnified the outrage was a finding from the state demographer, enshrined in the comprehensive plan, that Elbert County’s population would increase by 30,000 people by 2040. The updated plan reported that a plurality of respondents in a community survey wanted Elizabeth to be "a small town that remains a smaller growing small town, with a rural character."
“There is tremendous development pressure that’s moving this way from the Denver metro,” Payne said.
Hamill had lived in Franktown, an unincorporated community in Douglas County, since 1995. Even though he volunteered for various Republican campaigns during the years, he did not start paying attention to the town down the road until he heard that Elizabeth’s long-term plan envisioned annexation of land close to his neighborhood. (The town administrator confirmed that the comprehensive plan as approved does not encroach on Douglas County.)
“The saying is, ‘I never took action until it affected me,’” Hamill recalled. He attended an August 2019 neighborhood group meeting and heard frustrations about the rapid pace of development in the area. Afterward, he asked if anyone had pondered a recall of Elizabeth officials. The answer was no, so Hamill took it upon himself to start the process.
“The old timers and the people that had been there for a little while,” he said, “they weren’t against development per se. If you’re going to develop, make property sizes a little bit larger. Don’t just run as many as you can right away. Let’s do this in a reasonable manner.”
Karen Goldman, Aurora’s former deputy clerk, found the rationale for the recall to be typical. Goldman, who was the hearing officer for the recall petitions in Elizabeth, observed that “a lot of the recalls have nothing to do with malfeasance or misappropriation of funds or embezzlement or any of that stuff. They’re basically due as a result of the fact that citizens don’t like the way elected officials are voting, and this is one opportunity to get them out of office sooner.”
“Death threats”
“We Are Not Parker” successfully recalled Trustees Rachel White and June Jurczewsky on Dec. 17 by narrow margins, and replaced them with candidates supportive of the group. Another set of recalls was scheduled for the April 7 general election. Social media played host to a range of tactics from both factions aimed at ginning up mistrust of the other side, which sometimes spilled into open public meetings.
A vacancy on the crucial planning commission drew an applicant affiliated with the recall group. At a board meeting, Vasquez asked him pointedly about his allegation online that the board engaged in “secret meetings.”
The applicant chuckled and acknowledged that he may have made such an accusation. His unapologetic answers prompted Jurczewsky to bash the “group from Douglas County that has been pushing you guys into doing this.”
“I would be glad to have you on the planning commission if I could trust you,” she added. “But I don’t know if I could trust you.”
A bigger brouhaha ensued when Greg Tisdall, the chair of the planning commission aligned with the incumbent trustees and himself running for a seat in the April election, posted police records online purportedly of one of the new trustees, Ron Weaver. However, it came to light that the record was that of Weaver’s 27-year-old son of the same name.
New Trustee Jason Weiss derided the post as “an ethics violation that lends itself to being inappropriate for a seated commissioner, and it lends credible evidence that he may be incompetent to make decisions on that commission.”
“Because he missed a birthday on a report?” responded another trustee. Weiss and Weaver called for the board to unseat Tisdall. The majority of trustees decided that the post was not in the man’s official capacity as planning chair and, while distasteful, he had obtained the information through a lawful open records request.
“I’ve been verbally attacked by many, even by some in this room, and have had death threats,” Vasquez disclosed in the meeting. “It is the bullying, the constant nitpicking, and it’s tearing people’s lives apart. I can’t even go outside half the time without wondering or watching my back.”
Hamill admitted that he "got in hot and heavy" on the online neighborhood forum Nextdoor, behavior that others considered harassment. Screenshots from the website show him asking one of the trustees targeted for recall why she was "hiding" behind the P.O. Box of her deceased brother. He also posted on Facebook a picture of one trustee’s driveway — implying that he got special treatment because it was paved on an otherwise dirt road — and a parody video depicting the town administration and board as Nazis from the 2004 movie “Der Untergang.”
“None of us have felt safe,” Payne said.
The mayor's complaint
The months of conspiratorial online posts were lingering in the background when Bigler and Officer Cameron Sage walked up the long unpaved driveway to Hamill’s house two hours after taking Vasquez’s report on April 9. Bigler walked around to the garage, where a gray Toyota Prius sat outside. There was no sign of a Subaru Outback, the car the mayor said she saw, which has a visibly different profile from the Prius.
Hamill opened the door for Sage and immediately denied his involvement. He had not been to Elizabeth in three weeks. He had been at home sick. He had no Subaru, only the Prius. He wanted to file a complaint for a false police report against him.
“I want that investigated. I’m getting tired of Vasquez’s little posse,” Hamill told the officers. “Pull all your film footage. Waste a lot of people’s time. Do what you want to do.” He asked to know whose complaint prompted the officers to visit him, but they cited the ongoing investigation.
“Is there a reason you think somebody would file a police report against you falsely?” Bigler asked him. Hamill rattled off the names of Vasquez, Means, Mayor Pro Tem Angela Ternus, police Chief Stephen Hasler and two other board candidates.
“Is Chief Hasler involved in this?” he quizzed the officers.
“No, sir,” Bigler replied. “We’re following up on a complaint.”
The body-worn camera footage from two hours earlier, however, calls that statement into question.
When the two officers walked into the Farmers Insurance office, Vasquez quickly told them that “I think the chief's right in just, kind of, documenting it," suggesting a prior conversation between the two. Hasler in an email called the case a "pretty simple police contact" and abstained from commenting about the specifics. Vasquez declined to talk about the matter.
After visiting with Vasquez, Bigler entered his police vehicle and called the chief.
“So pretty much what he did is he drove up and down the street taking pictures" of the Farmers building and White’s house, Bigler said, without naming Hamill. “We might have enough for harassment now.”
The sergeant also congratulated Vasquez during the visit on her apparent victory against the recall, commenting that her opponent — Weiss — would need 80% of outstanding votes to prevail, adding, “so thank God.”
Vasquez reported that Hamill had posted her address on Nextdoor, and that Ternus had screenshots of it. Bigler said he would like her to send those to him. The police department did not receive any screenshots as part of the case, and Ternus declined to provide them to Colorado Politics, citing a potential for a lawsuit. Hamill denies posting the mayor's address, but acknowledged that he has the voter information, including addresses, for everyone in Elizabeth.
Bigler told Vasquez that targeting a person’s place of residence crossed a line and that “if nothing else, we’re gonna have a convo with him — which honestly, could spark some more stuff. But hey, maybe it pushes him over the line to actually do some criminal acts, and then we’ll just arrest him.”
Continuing the campaign
Upon further investigation, the Farmers Insurance camera did not provide any evidence, and Bigler and Sage could not locate any further surveillance video. Sage found no Subaru Outbacks matching Vasquez’s description in the vicinity.
“Due to lack of leads, identifying information and the coloration of information regarding the vehicle and/or occupant(s) this case is closed pending further information,” he wrote on April 14. He added that Hamill was never a suspect, and declined to pursue a false reporting to authorities charge. Under Colorado law, such a crime entails “knowingly” making a report to police when the party knows that the crime did not occur or the information is false.
Hamill feels that everyone involved in the police report was lying. “I think they made the whole thing up, is what I believe,” he said.
Means, the Farmers office owner, stands by his identification of Hamill as the picture taker. “I know him. There’s no doubt,” he told Colorado Politics. Hamill said he has never met Means in his life.
At the board of trustees’ virtual meeting on April 14, Vasquez acknowledged the mistaken allegation. “Since August of last year, safety concerns for both board members and myself have arised,” she said. “The police did a fair investigation and it was not Mr. Hamill….I once again apologize for my error.”
Immediately afterward, Weiss attempted to respond. “Two Elizabeth Police Department officers showed up at a non-county resident’s house to intimidate the man in question,” he began. Ternus interrupted him and said that the meeting was moving on.
“The individual in question, who you previously mentioned, had been ill — bedridden — for five weeks,” Weiss shouted.
In the “We Are Not Parker” members-only Facebook group after the case’s closure, Hamill bombarded the page with posts and body-worn camera clips, expressing an acute sense of victimhood.
“Is it ethical to pursue entrapment against a person so that they can be arrested? In this case, Brad Hamill? Hamill has never done any of the things he is accused of in this video. It is all false,” he wrote. He published a series of YouTube videos, inserting clips of the body camera footage and using on-screen text to narrate.
Hamill, who has compiled other witness statements from Vasquez during her time as mayor, is talking with a lawyer about his options. His saga found sympathy among the group’s members.
"I'm so sorry Brad for the crap that you are going through,” one person wrote. “It just goes to show that if you have a difference of opinion and people don't like it, they go out of their way to make your life a living hell.”
But a few people began to tire of the constant grievance-mongering.
“I am however starting to wonder if this group is a Brad Hamill support group instead of addressing growth in the area,” a member said. “The only posts over the last few weeks have been about your incident. While regrettable, and I have no doubt you'll address it appropriately, it is not why you've gathered everyone here, at least I hope not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.