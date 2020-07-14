In an apparent “suicide by cop” scenario, prosecutors in Baca County deemed a sheriff’s employee was justified in fatally shooting a man who repeatedly begged officers to kill him in a three-hour standoff, ultimately aiming his weapon at the multi-jurisdictional group of responding authorities.
“Based upon the entire investigation of this incident and the application of Colorado law,” wrote 15th Judicial District Attorney Joshua Vogel, “Undersheriff Griffin’s use of deadly physical force was clearly justified, and that Undersheriff Griffin’s conduct did not violate any criminal statute.”
On April 22, the Baca County sheriff, undersheriff and a deputy responded to an incident at Christopher Lawson’s house in Springfield. Lawson’s wife had her call transferred to the cell phone of Undersheriff Christopher Griffin, telling him that her husband had knocked on the house door, holding a firearm, before driving off.
Earlier that month, Lawson agreed to leave his house and the county’s department of human services instructed him to not contact his family. At the time, Griffin was investigating Lawson and knew that Lawson possessed multiple weapons. On the phone with Lawson’s wife, Griffin instructed her to take her family into the basement.
Around this time, Lawson himself called dispatch and made several comments indicating he was willing to incite violence, including promises that he “w[ould] die on [his] own land” and “[had] enough ammo to take on a battalion.”
Griffin, Sheriff Aaron Shiplett and Deputy Dean George set up a perimeter on the road near the house and prepared for incoming fire. Griffin called Lawson and, according to Vogel’s account, attempted to deescalate. Lawson countered, “You took my wife and kids away from me and you turned my wife against me.”
“During that conversation, Undersheriff Griffin successfully negotiated an agreement from Mr. Lawson to release the family, i.e. that Mr. Lawson would not shoot at Undersheriff Griffin, at the family, or at the patrol vehicle if there were only one patrol vehicle and only one officer at the residence and if that officer strictly limited his activities to retrieving the family,” the report explained.
Vogel described a harrowing scene in which Griffin drove toward the residence with his knees on the steering wheel such that he could put his hands outside the window for Lawson, whom the undersheriff assumed was watching him through his rifle scope. While Griffin loaded the family into his car, a dispatcher was assuring Lawson that the undersheriff was complying with Griffin’s conditions. At one point, Lawson started to count down, and a gunshot sounded.
By the time Griffin extracted the family, five other agencies had arrived at the perimeter for backup. Again talking with Lawson over the phone, Lawson said he would not leave the encounter alive and estimated he was 600 yards from law enforcement. Although Griffin tried to negotiate, “Lawson continued to reassert that he would die on his own land, at which point Undersheriff Griffin heard through his cell phone the sound of the action on a bolt-action rifle close and a gun shot,” Vogel wrote in his report. Lawson would reportedly fire his weapon 10 to 15 times over the next hour.
Lawson used an all-terrain vehicle to return to his house for beer, whereupon he fired into the air. Afterward, the report stated, “Lawson questioned Undersheriff Griffin as to why law enforcement officers were not shooting back at him yet and demanded Undersheriff Griffin get a sniper on scene so ‘that way this can end.’” Lawson implied to Griffin that when the sun set, he would get closer and possibly kill law enforcement officers.
He then began screaming that officers should shoot him, which Griffin could hear outside of the phone connection. Vogel wrote that Griffin continued to negotiate to stave off a confrontation, and Lawson asked repeatedly how many officers would have to die before someone killed him. By then, officers could see Lawson from afar. Griffin assured Lawson that no one was going to shoot him.
A Colorado State Patrol officer’s vehicle camera captured Lawson driving his ATV through the perimeter, while law enforcement took cover nearby. Lawson audibly swore and expressed bewilderment that police did not shoot him for his actions.
Three hours after the first call to dispatch, Lawson continued to bait the officers into murdering him by driving through the perimeter, firing into the air and asking them to kill him. Finally, Lawson pointed a handgun at Griffin and other officers and held it steady for more than two seconds. Griffin shot Lawson in the chest. Lawson died at the scene.
“Undersheriff Griffin stated that he feared for his own life and the lives of the other officers within the main group of patrol vehicles and believed 'the only option left was to shoot him before he shot one of us or me,’” the district attorney’s report reads.
“I have no doubt in my mind that if I hadn’t shot him right then, he would shoot one of us,” Griffin added.
Vogel concluded that Griffin rightly asserted an affirmative defense to the killing, with Lawson repeatedly daring officers to murder him, firing his own weapon and ignoring entreaties to negotiate. The district attorney noted that under the circumstances, law enforcement showed “significant restraint” until the confrontation ended. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation gathered evidence in the case for Vogel to review.
