By a 2-1 vote, the Colorado Court of Appeals ordered a new trial for a man accused of sexually abusing a child after an El Paso County prosecutor went too far in her personal attacks on the defense’s expert witness.
“Under these circumstances, we conclude that the prosecution’s repeated personal denigration of the defense expert so undermined the fundamental fairness of the trial as to cast serious doubt on the reliability of [the] conviction,” wrote Judge John Daniel Dailey for the panel’s majority.
Gary Lynn Warmker allegedly assaulted a minor relative when she was between four and seven years old. The girl disclosed the abuse to several people one decade later, resulting in prosecutors charging Warmker in 2016.
At his trial, Warmker’s attorney argued that the victim’s statements had contradictions and inconsistencies. The defense brought in an expert in child psychology who testified that outside influences may have affected her memory, that it was a mistake to begin therapy with the child before forensic interviews, and that child victims of sex assault typically offer consistent details of their abuse. The expert was blind, meaning he did not speak to the facts of the case, but served to help the jury understand the dynamics of child sex abuse.
Prosecutors, by contrast, gave evidence of Warmker’s prior sexual misconduct, including molestation testimony from the daughter of another relative. A jury found him guilty and Warmker received a prison sentence of 14 years to life.
During his appeal, Warmker argued that the prosecutor committed misconduct through inappropriate commentary about defense counsel and appeals to jurors’ sympathy. Dailey, in an Aug. 6 opinion that was unpublished and not intended to set precedent, wrote that in context there was “no misconduct or no obvious or prejudicial misconduct with respect to most of the comments.”
However, pointing to an established principle that personal attacks on experts are unacceptable, the appeals panel’s majority found one string of comments that “greatly troubles us.”
The prosecutor in Warmker’s case, whom the opinion did not name, made repeated reference to how much she believed the defense's witness was getting paid to testify, saying he “is obviously affected. He’ll get paid $14,000 if he gets up and helps acquit” Warmker.
She further argued that the witness only spoke to his expertise “in the way that he needed to get paid to get the defendant out of trouble.” Finally, she told the jury: "I just have a doubt in my mind about his intentions when you’re getting paid that amount of money. Sure, do we all get paid something to be here? Yes. I guarantee you it’s not [sic] amount, not for four hours of — or 15 hours of work and a day-and-a-half coming out here. So you can take that into consideration and you should.”
The appellate majority acknowledged that it is acceptable to point out possible grounds for bias, including financial interests. But the prosecutor went beyond that by linking the expert’s payment to an acquittal verdict and suggesting that her own expert was unpaid, and therefore more credible.
“All of this constituted (or rose to the level of) misconduct,” Dailey wrote.
Because the expert’s testimony about the victim’s susceptibility to false memories was central to Warmker’s defense, the doubt cast on his credibility was significant and a possible distraction to the jury. The court’s majority believed the El Paso County prosecution’s case against Warmker was “not particularly strong,” given the victim’s inconsistencies and lack of contemporary evidence.
"In contrast, Warmker presented a plausible defense focused on the unreliability of the victim’s recollections,” Dailey added.
Former Chief Judge Janice B. Davidson, who sat on the panel at the chief justice’s assignment, dissented. Davidson found sufficient evidence to support a guilty verdict, and believed it was a “fair request of the jury” to ask them to consider how a $14,000 payment might affect the expert.
“Why isn’t it fair game for the prosecutor to argue to the jury that the disproportionately high payment of $14,000 impacted the expert’s objectivity?” she asked. “To me, it is more than reasonable for counsel to draw a connection between an expert’s objectivity and his handsome fee, particularly when, as here, the point is made without pejoratives or insults.”
Davidson did concede that the implication the expert would only receive payment for an acquittal crossed a line, but deemed it insufficient grounds to order a new trial. Moreover, she reasoned, the jury had already received instructions to consider bias and motivations, so the prosecutor “was not telling the jury anything it did not already know.”
Lee Richards, a spokesperson for the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's office, said the prosecutor in the case has since left the office.
"We understand the position of the majority. This case demonstrates that judicial minds can come to differing opinions," Richards said, adding that her office agreed with Davidson's dissent.
The court rejected Warmker’s other arguments that he should have access to the victim’s therapy records and that the trial involved impermissible character evidence.
The case is People v. Warmker.
