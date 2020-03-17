Americans nationwide dedicate nearly 10% of their earnings to the costs of commuting, a new analysis found.
Frontier Business, a Connecticut-based Internet and phone service provider, looked to data for average commuting times and average income, then reduced wages by the amount of time spent commuting as well as “vehicle wear and tear” to calculate the effective income of workers.
“For Americans, the median commute time is 26.4 minutes. That's a total of 9 days, 12 hours, and 48 minutes spent in commute every year,” the company found. That additional uncompensated time dropped average wages from $18.68 to $16.83.
Frontier Business calculated that Coloradans on average lost 8% of their wages to commuting. The New York City metropolitan area had the longest commuting times and also the greatest loss of money from commuting. The company included a calculator on its website for users to determine their own effective wages given their commute time and distance.
Frontier Business advocated for minimizing trip times by telecommuting whenever possible. Census data from 2017 showed that over 5% of Americans worked from home. With safety precautions implemented to curb the transmission of COVID-19 coronavirus, the arrangement could accelerate the adoption of telecommuting post-pandemic.
