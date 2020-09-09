Sheltair Aviation Services formally opened a new 10,400 square foot terminal and 31,050 square foot hanger at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, after approximately one year of being under construction.
"Every detail — from access points and tenant offices to lounges and restrooms — was designed with the customer’s comfort, privacy and safety in mind," said Lisa Holland, the president of Sheltair. "We look forward to welcoming our wonderful guests to our new home on the western front, particularly as businesses continue to grow in the Denver area and for the upcoming ski season."
The facility is the first for Sheltair west of the Mississippi River. The company operates four million square feet of aviation properties in four states and also provides fueling, ground handling, leasing and design or construction for aviation facilities.
The new hangar, according to Sheltair, has temperature controls and natural light features, and the terminal includes artwork and a full-height fireplace. There is a conference room and other private areas for business, plus electric vehicle charging stations.
Rocky Mountain Metropolitan is a general aviation airport, meaning it does not have scheduled passenger service. According to the facility’s economic impact report, the airport supports 835 direct jobs and has 141,000 visitor arrivals annually.
