Young people who were involved in Colorado’s criminal justice system may now apply for up to a $10,000 annual scholarship from the state’s Department of Higher Education.
The Second Chance Scholarship Program is open to those who have been committed to the Division of Youth Services within the past five years and who are pursuing a credential at a Colorado institution. They must also demonstrate financial need.
“This program changes the trajectory for committed youth and provides them support along the way so they can get that valuable certificate or degree,” said the department’s executive director, Angie Paccione.
Senate Bill 19-231 created the program, appropriating $305,145. The department has limited to 25 the number of people who can receive the full $10,000 award. Approximately 200 people annually leave the youth corrections system with only a high school diploma or equivalent. In 2017, 1,292 juveniles served time, with an average sentence of two years.
The deadline for applications is April 15 for those intending to enroll in the summer or fall of 2020. Prospective recipients must either already be accepted to or already enrolled in an institution to receive a scholarship. The application is available here.
