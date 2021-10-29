A report from the pharmaceutical industry is pointing fingers at health insurance providers, claiming that "(h)ealth insurance just isn’t working like it should, because insurers and pharmacy benefit managers are increasingly shifting more health care costs onto patients through high deductibles and coinsurance."
The report, “Barriers to Health Care Access in the Patient Experience,” surveyed over 4,700 Americans to explore the barriers they face in access to health care and prescription medicines. Among the findings: 3 in 10 of those surveyed and who have health insurance have trouble paying medical bills, or their out-of-pocket costs are more than they can afford.
According to the findings, 59% of adults surveyed who have health insurance coverage would prefer paying lower out-of-pocket costs compared to paying lower premiums.
The inaugural Patient Experience Survey was conducted online June 25 – July 9, 2021. The survey population, a total of 4,765 respondents, was directed at adults least 18 years of age. However, the study was also designed to understand specific populations of interest, especially vulnerable populations (BIPOC, LGBTQX, lower SES groups) and patients suffering from chronic and other serious health conditions. Instead of sampling these groups separately (disproportionate to their incidence in the overall population), the overall sample size was adjusted to ensure a minimum sample size of key populations," according to the report. No margin of error was disclosed.
The survey also found that about 23% of respondents were unable to access health care during the last three months, in part attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for solutions, the report indicated respondents favored reducing deductibles by requiring more services to be covered before deductibles come in; limiting out-of-pocket costs to a certain percentage of household income; requiring insurers to cover more prescription drugs, and more predictability with out-of-pocket costs. None of the solutions identified mentioned the cost of prescription drugs.
PhRMA, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, released the report earlier this month.
That the pharmaceutical industry is blaming the health insurance for too-high costs comes at a time when in Colorado, the two industries worked together to oppose or modify bills going through the Colorado General Assembly. In the 2021 session, that most notably included Senate Bill 175, on the Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board, and the bill setting up the Colorado Option, House Bill 1232. Both measures intend to drive down the cost of health care in Colorado.
Amanda Massey, executive director of the Colorado Association of Health Plans, had this to say about the report:
"It's not surprising to see another self-serving survey from PhRMA that continues to deflect from drug manufacturers' record breaking profits and unjustified year over year list price increases - including 15% average annual increases across fully insured Colorado markets since 2015. Insurance providers are committed to continuing to lower costs by ensuring proper utilization of medications and negotiating lower rates for high value prescription drugs and medical services from hospitals and doctors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.