The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment shows troubling news.
Three counties (Boulder, Logan and Yuma) have had substantial spikes in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. Boulder's no surprise, given the high rate of cases tied to the University of Colorado-Boulder.
However, Logan and Yuma, on Colorado's Northeastern region, have moved into a incident rate of more than 350 per 100,000, the standard metric for determining high case counts.
Both counties, as well as Boulder, are now color-designated as "stay at home" counties.
Logan and Boulder counties both show positivity rates at or near 6%, more than twice the statewide average.
Five more counties are in the orange zone: Denver, Adams, Huerfano, Summit and Washington.
The good news is that more than half of the state shows the lowest incidence rates for COVID-19.
The other news: the number of outbreaks -- two or more cases -- jumped by 33 in the past week. Larimer County had six new outbreaks, the most of any county, between September 24 and September 30. And while there are 131 positive or suspected positive cases, not one death is reported among those new outbreaks.
The total number of currently active outbreaks is 196, with 56 deaths and 5,729 cases, including positive cases and those suspected of being positive. This crosses all groups: residents of long-term care facilities, people attending events and staff for both groups.
Another 574 outbreaks are now marked as resolved through investigations. That accounts for 1,043 deaths among residents, staff and attendees and 9,968 positive or suspected positive cases.
