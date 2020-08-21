U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan will assume command of the Colorado National Guard on Saturday with a ceremony at Buckley Air Force Base.
"I will continue to build on the DMVA's accomplishments, with an emphasis on ensuring our organization's culture is rooted in the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Clellan, referring to the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. As the adjutant general of the state’s National Guard, she will also be the department’s executive director and a member of the governor’s cabinet.
U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Loh, Clellan’s predecessor, became the director of the U.S. Air National Guard in July. Clellan is the 44th adjutant general and the first woman to hold the position.
After her 1989 commission, she served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, arriving at the Colorado Army National Guard in 1998. She has been on six combat deployments and has worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Amid the change in leadership, the National Guard has been involved with testing and logistics during the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Thursday fire officials reported that the Guard will provide air support to fight the wildfires ravaging the state.
