The Common Ground Committee nonprofit said Tuesday afternoon that Rep. Joe Neguse, the Democrat from Lafayette, is improving the tenor in the nation's capitol by improving himself.
Neguse had one of the most improved scores of any member of Congress since the last assessment of bipartisanship a year ago. His score rose from 16 out of 110 points with Republican Donald Trump in the White House a year ago to 41 under fellow Democrat Joe Biden.
His score tied Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Centennial for the highest among the state's U.S. House delegation.
Freshman Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert from Silt came in last with 4 points.
The overall average score for congressional lawmakers was 29.
The committee also scored governors, and Democrat Jared Polis finished with 37 points.
The score is based on when officeholders "seek points of agreement on social and political issues through listening and productive conversation," the scorecard keepers said in a statement.
"Common ground is the bedrock of functional government,” Neguse said in a press release from the Common Ground Committee, which put together the scorecard. “Americans elected us to get things done and that can only happen if we work together. I am happy to have affirmed my ongoing commitment to find common ground and I look forward to making progress on the issues that matter most to voters.”
Freshman Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat who is the former governor and Denver mayor, was the Colorado delegation's highest scorer with 43 points. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Denver followed with 39.
Other Colorado congressional members' scores were:
- GOP Rep. Ken Buck of Windsor: 10
- Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Denver: 28
- Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs: 22
- Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Arvada: 39
Read more about the scorecard by clicking here.
The Common Ground Committee describes itself as "free of political agenda and financial influence," with a "singular focus on bringing light, not heat, to public discourse."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, a Democrat, scored 27 points. Republican Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming scored 0 and Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah netted a remarkable 95, the third-highest of any congressional member or governor. Rep. Ron Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, was the highest with 108 points.
Some members had negative scores, penalized for such infractions as insulting opponents.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, was the lowest with minus-20. Rep. Norma Torres, a Democrat from California, was close by with minus-19, and Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia came in at minus-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.