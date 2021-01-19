Colorado State University Global, CSU's online campus, has hired Paul Savory to be its next provost and chief academic officer.
“When we began our search for this position, we understood that it was important to find a leader with a depth of experience in higher education leadership, a commitment to data-driven decision making, and an understanding of how to develop career-relevant curriculum in an online environment,” said CSU Global President Pamela Toney.
The campus is the first and only fully online public accredited university in the country, which began its first term in the fall of 2008 and reached 15,000 enrolled students in 2016.
Savory is the provost and executive vice president of Doane University in Nebraska, and previously served as a leader at Nebraska Methodist College. He also worked in the private sector for Union Pacific Railroad as a data analytics scientist.
“Fostering employer relationships is a key tactic for how CSU Global stays ahead of the curve and prepares its students for a changing world and workforce,” Savory said. “I am proud to be a part of a university that allows students to balance career, family, and personal commitments with their desire to advance their education.”
As provost, Savory will be involved with accreditation, policies, programs and personnel.
