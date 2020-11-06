Gov. Jared Polis has officially hired Anthony Neal-Graves to be the state’s chief information officer and Office of Information Technology executive director, two months after he took over on an interim basis.
“Tony’s collaborative approach to serving both state agencies and all Coloradans will ensure that we continue to efficiently deliver and expand virtual access to government services,” Polis said. “This year has demonstrated the critical need for reliable remote access to programs of all kinds and we are confident Tony will thrive in this role.”
Neal-Graves joined the Colorado Broadband Office in March 2017, then became OIT’s chief operations officer in 2019. His appointment as interim leader followed the resignation of Theresa Szczurek. Now, Neal-Graves will continue to oversee 1,000 technology employees providing services to 31,000 state workers, as well as initiatives such as rural broadband expansion and the myColorado app.
“I am committed to working in partnership with OIT’s broad and diverse stakeholder groups to provide secure technology solutions that improve the way Coloradans interact with state services. Ultimately, I’m here to support my fellow residents,” he said in a statement.
Neal-Graves lives in Parker. He co-founded the Colorado Association of Black Professional Engineers and Scientists and is a former vice president of Intel in China. His wife, Lisa, was recently a Democratic candidate for the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.