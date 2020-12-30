The health department for the Navajo Nation, which borders Colorado in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, has identified 68 communities experiencing uncontrolled COVID-19 spread.
The Cortez Journal reports that the Navajo Nation had 122 new cases and 10 deaths between Dec. 11 and Dec. 24, with a total death figure of 777. A public health order for the tribal region issued on Dec. 24 continues a stay-at-home requirement through Jan. 11, with two weekend lockdowns starting over the New Year holiday.
“These cluster cases are a direct result of family gatherings and off-Reservation travel,” the order reads.
"We won’t know the impact of the Christmas holiday for several more days, so we don’t know the full extent of exposure and new infections," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "Please be safe and keep praying for our people and our communities."
As reported in The Denver Post, the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute tribes in Colorado are not prioritized to receive vaccines.
“CDPHE recognizes the Tribal sovereignty of the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute Indian Tribes, and that the Tribes have the authority to determine how vaccine supply will be prioritized for their populations,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notes on its vaccination outline.
