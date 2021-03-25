A bill scheduled in the Senate Education Committee for April 1 to ban Native American mascots in Colorado's public schools is part of a momentum for change, according to Native American leaders.

On March 15, the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12’s board may have bowed to the inevitable. It voted 4-1 to retire the Indian mascot for the district’s high school and to consider going back to the Mountaineers, a mascot used in the 1930s.

It’s at least the second district in the past year to drop the use of a Native American mascot, following the Eaton School District’s decision last year to drop all Native American imagery tied to the “Fightin’ Reds,” the school’s mascot. The district retained the “Fightin’ Reds” mascot name, citing its history dating back to 1966.

Currently, about two dozen schools in Colorado are using Indian mascots, down from an estimated 38 just six years ago. They include Arapahoe High School (Littleton Public Schools) and its mascot, the Warrior, which was developed in cooperation with the Arapaho tribe, and Montrose High School, which received permission from local tribes to use an Indian as their mascot.

The most offensive of the two dozen, according to past testimony, includes LaVeta High School in southern Colorado, which uses Redskins, and Lamar High School, whose mascot is the Savages.

But a bill to be heard next week shows that perhaps the time has come to end the use of Indian mascots in public schools.

Senate Bill 116 is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. hearing on April 1 in the Senate Education Committee. Its senate sponsor is Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge; in the House, the bill will be sponsored by Reps. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, and Speaker Pro Tem Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Adams County.

Benavidez is fresh off her triumph in the 2020 session to get rid of Columbus Day as a state holiday, replacing it with Frances Cabrini Day.

Under SB 116, any public or charter school, public college or university that refuses to eliminate its use of Indian mascots could face a $25,000 monthly fine. Assuming the dollar amount remains unchanged and the bill is signed into law, the fiscal note “assumes a high level of compliance,” given the sizable fine.

Attempts to require schools to drop Indian mascots has not been an easy lift for lawmakers, and few have tried it.

In 2010, Sen. Suzanne Williams, D-Aurora, a registered member of the Comanche tribe, sponsored Senate Bill 10-107, requiring Colorado public high schools and charter high schools to drop the use of Indian mascots unless they obtained permission from the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs, part of the lieutenant governor’s office. Those who continued to use the mascots could face a one-time $1,000 fine, payable to the state education fund.

The bill never made it out of its first committee hearing. Williams withdrew the bill, stating that the schools had pledged to work with Colorado Indian Education Foundation. At the time, even the Hickenlooper administration wasn’t in favor, and then-Lt. Gov. Barbara O’Brien told The Denver Post the commission didn’t have the staff to handle that kind of work.

Fast forward to 2015, and House Bill 15-1165, sponsored by Reps. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton, and Jovan Melton, D-Aurora, and Sen. Jessie Ulibarri, D-Commerce City.

The 2015 measure called for the establishment of an 11-member panel within the Commission on Indian Affairs that would make decisions on schools’ use of Native American mascots. Schools that used an unapproved mascot faced a $25,000 monthly fine, paid to the state treasurer. Schools using disapproved mascots could apply for grants for new uniforms and any other expenses linked to changing the mascot.

The House Education Committee, after a tumultuous hearing, approved the bill on a party-line vote. It won a 34-30 vote in the House but died in the Senate Education Committee.

After that failed, Hickenlooper issued an executive order to form a task force on the use of Native American mascots.

The 15-member task force was charged with coming up with a list of recommendations for possible legislative action. The 2016 report recommended “the elimination of American Indian mascots, imagery, and names, particularly those that are clearly derogatory and offensive, and strongly recommends that communities review their depictions in facilitated public forums.” It also recommended schools enter into “formal relationships with federally recognized tribes to retain their American Indian imagery.”

What became of that report is unknown.

The 2016 task force, which included at least eight tribal representatives, disagreed with the kinds of penalties anticipated by Senate Bill 116, favoring local control by school boards and stating that “legislative penalties and unfunded mandates on schools should be avoided.”

But Jen Williams, a board member of the Colorado Indian Education Foundation, which was involved in the task force, said that years of inaction have changed minds. She supports the fine outlined in SB 116.

SB 116 also doesn’t take into account those schools that have developed cooperative relationships with Native American tribes, such as Arapahoe High School in Centennial.

In 1993, the school began working with the Arapaho tribe of Wind River, Wyoming. Originally, the school’s mascot depicted a Pawnee Indian. After complaints about its “pejorative depictions,” then-Principal Ron Booth reached out to the Arapaho tribe, traveling to its Wind River home. After negotiations, the tribe and Chief Anthony Sitting Eagle approved a relationship between the school and the tribe that included a new mascot — the Warrior — designed by a Northern Arapaho artist.

The agreement set forth conditions on the use of the mascot: it could not be put on a floor, nor could it be used on football uniforms that could wind up on the ground.

That relationship took on special significance in 2016, when a student opened fire in the school library, killing 17-year-old fellow student Claire Davis. A parent of twins at the school testified during the 2015 hearing that the first person the principal heard from after the shooting was the Arapaho chief. Tribal elders later traveled to the high school for a smudging [cleansing] ceremony, held before the school reopened.

Mike Beasley, who lobbies on behalf of the Littleton School District, which includes Arapahoe High School, told Colorado Politics Thursday that they have had positive conversations with Danielson, who is considering an amendment to allow schools that have agreements with sovereign nations to maintain those agreements, along with the cultural and learning arrangements that go with it. That would cover Arapahoe High as well as Strasburg High, which also has a collaborative relationship with the Northern Arapaho tribe, which redesigned the school's Native American mascot.

Benavidez said this week that another amendment in the works would exempt schools on the state’s two Native American reservations in southwestern Colorado.

The effort to rid Colorado schools of Indian mascots, from the least offensive to the most derogatory, is the latest in a series of revived reconciliation acts that have resurfaced in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

In addition to eliminating Columbus Day as a state holiday in Colorado and seeking legislation to eliminate Indian mascots, those efforts include:

—The renaming of Columbus Park in the Sunnyside neighborhood, northwest Denver. In December, the Denver City Council approved a change to La Raza Park, the name that local residents have used dating back to the Chicano Rights Movement of the 1970s.

—The state’s Geographic Naming Board, reconstituted last year after a four-year absence. The board is tasked with reviewing name change proposals for “natural” geographic landmarks in Colorado.

Topping the list are four proposals to change the name of Mount Evans, named for the Colorado territorial governor who was in office when the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre took place. Gov. John Evans resigned in disgrace at the behest of President Andrew Johnson after the details of the massacre came to light.

Proposed name changes include Mount Cheyenne Arapaho, Mount Soule, Mount Rosalie and the newest entry on the list, Mount Blue Sky, backed by the Wilderness Society in conjunction with the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.

However, Fred Mosqueda, Arapaho Coordinator of the Culture Program of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, said all of the tribes, including the Utes and Southern Utes, are coalescing around the Mount Blue Sky name. The coalition also has agreed on a new name for the Gore Range, to be known as Nuchu Range, the Native American name for “Ute.” That proposal, however, has received strong opposition from one of the commissioners in Grand County, according to the Vail Daily.

Another change backed by the tribal coalition would change the name of Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County to Owl Woman Mountain.

And another proposal with significant progress in the past year is the memorial to the victims of Sand Creek. That’s a statute that has been discussed for years but which has been under consideration since late 2020 by the Capitol Building Advisory Committee and, in recent months, the Capital Development Committee. A discussion of the statute’s placement by the CDC, currently proposed for the former location of the Union soldier statute that was torn down amidst last summer’s protests, was initially scheduled for Feb. 25 but was postponed, and has not yet been rescheduled.

Rep. Edie Hooton, D-Boulder, who chairs the CDC, told Colorado Politics that the delay is tied to the ongoing discussions among the tribes on a design, which has not been finalized. They requested more time to complete that, Hooton said. “There’s no sense of urgency, and once the design is settled on, then we can discuss location,” with the understanding that the preferred location is the Union soldier site.

It will be several years before that statute is completed and placed, Hooton said.

Mosqueda said the Black Lives Matter movement has been a catalyst for change, and not just for African Americans.

The death of George Floyd brought a surge to the whole nation that people wanted equality, Mosqueda said. “Because of that movement, I believe that’s the reason why this opportunity has come” to the states and at the federal government, to change racist or sexist names.

Colorado ran the Indians out in the 1860s, he said, but cities are beginning to recognize that the lands have belonged to the Cheyenne-Arapaho and Ute tribes. “They’re including us in their history, when before we were completely omitted,” he said.

He believes the changes being proposed are going to take place. The Cheyenne-Arapaho have spent a lot of time in Colorado, and the name “Evans” is a thorn-prick in the side of Southern Arapaho and Southern Cheyenne whose ancestors were slaughtered at Sand Creek, he explained. Everytime they see that name, they’re reminded of Sand Creek, he said. “It wasn’t a war, a Civil war battle. It was a set-up” of the Indians peacefully camping at Sand Creek. Evans “did us wrong,” he said.

Williams also pointed to momentum, both at the local and national level. People are “woke” on what’s going on, she said, and realizing that the time has come to right the wrongs of the past. “It’s finally just the time.”