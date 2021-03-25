The national Republican Liberty Caucus has disavowed statements by its Colorado chapter that implied the Boulder shooting Monday was a "Marxist plot" to enact stricter gun control laws.

As first reported by Colorado Politics on Tuesday, the local chapter posted on its Facebook page that “It would seem ‘mass shooting incidents’ are resuming… Just in time to provide the basis for a propaganda-blitz in support of disarming innocent people."

The post added that the timing of the shootings "is suspicious, to say the least. That may seem horrifically cynical, but there is good reason for suspicion with the Marxist Party in power. Their campaign to disarm Americans is a cornerstone of of their Utopian vision.”

Those comments did not sit well with the national caucus, whose board issued a statement Thursday that said the "statement from the Republican Liberty Caucus of Colorado does not represent the views of the Republican Liberty Caucus. The Republican Liberty Caucus Board of Directors disagrees with this statement and disavows it."

The national chapter did one thing that the local chapter did not, which was to issue words of sympathy for the victims, their friends and family.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those killed by the shooter. We condemn the heinous actions of the killer and hope justice is served swiftly."

The Colorado chapter has since taken down the unsigned post.

State Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, has firsthand experience with the local chapter. It endorsed his primary opponent, former state Rep. Justin Everett, in the 2020 election.

Larson told Colorado Politics on Thursday that the Liberty Caucus is "a sham group that has never spoken for the Republican Party. As someone who lives near Columbine High School (which is in his district), this is beyond the pale and disgusting rhetoric that has no place in Republican discourse.

"I'm glad the national caucus made the right move to disavow the Colorado chapter's actions."