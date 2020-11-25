The Colorado chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations will offer a $10,000 reward for information about the perpetrators of an August fire in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood that murdered five people.
The contribution from CAIR, which is a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization, comes after Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced a $40,000 reward in September for tips that lead to an arrest.
CAIR previously called for law enforcement to investigate the crime as bias-motivated, given that the victims were Senegalese-American Muslims.
Crime Stoppers released images of three masked suspects who fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan. Those with information may call 720-913-7867 and make an anonymous report.
The Colorado CAIR chapter has begun an online fundraising campaign for the $10,000 reward, with only $125 contributed as of Wednesday. Krista Cole, the organizer of the fundraiser and CAIR-Colorado’s acting board chair, indicated that the national organization will assist financially if donations fall short.
“We feel somebody knows something about the crime,” she said. “We feel like [the perpetrators] have told someone and our chances are higher if we raise the reward.”
The victims were Djibril Diol, 29; Adja Diol, 23; their 21-month-old daughter, Khadija; Hassan Diol, 25; and her seven-month-old daughter, Hawa Baye.
