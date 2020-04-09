Results from Tuesday's spring municipal elections covered a range of issues, from broadband service to cannabis dispensaries to sales taxes.
Frederick, Johnstown and Monument each received approval "to provide broadband service or partner with the private sector to provide that service," according to the Colorado Municipal League. Those votes bring the number of municipalities opting out of Senate Bill 05-152 to 112.
Sales taxes were on the ballot in many municipalities, and were passed in Center, Creede, Crestone, Evans, Johnstown, Limon, Silver Cliff and Wiley, mostly to be used for infrastructure improvement. Sales taxes were rejected in Burlington, Grover, Platteville and Westcliff.
Tobacco taxes received support in Eagle, Colorado Politics reported Wednesday morning. Eagle voters also approved of the home rule, making Eagle the 103rd home rule municipality in Colorado.
Retail and medical marijuana questions were on the ballot in several counties, with Dolores and Norwood voters approving dispensaries, while Pierce, Platteville and Kremmling voters rejected them.
