The U.S. Board on Geographic Names put a period on the dispute between two tribal groups on the new name for Colorado's Mount Evans, selecting Mount Blue Sky.
The vote was 15-1 with three abstentions.
Last November, Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board unanimously recommended approving the change to Mount Blue Sky, a name supported by the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes of Oklahoma.
The recommendation went to Gov. Jared Polis, who forwarded it to the federal naming board.
But a request from a tribal government for a "government-to-government consultation” regarding the renaming abruptly halted the federal board's vote in March.
The vote has been held up for the past six months because of objections from the Northern Cheyenne of Lame Deer, Montana, the only original Colorado tribe, which is vehemently against the Mount Blue Sky name. The phrase "blue sky" is part of the sacred Tribal Arrow Ceremony and, thus, the Northern Cheyenne believe it would be "sacrilegious" for it to be spoken in common language.
Northern Cheyenne tribal leaders have, instead, long advocated to rename Colorado's most famous peak to "Mount Cheyenne-Arapaho."
