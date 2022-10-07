Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Friday reported another suspected wolf attack near Meeker, in Rio Blanco County.
This time, the attack by a wolf – or wolves – may have killed calves on national forest lands, the state agency said.
The wildlife agency said there was a report of "dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest lands near Meeker that show damage consistent with wolf depredation" kills.
Since mid-December, there had previously been six reports of wolves killing livestock near Walden, in Jackson County, which is almost 150 miles east of Meeker.
"This is an active investigation and CPW is working closely with the livestock producer to collect additional evidence, including looking for scat and tracks in the area," the agency said. "If the depredations are confirmed as being caused by wolves, CPW will work in partnership with the livestock producer to implement approved hazing methods and respond to any damage claims submitted."
The agency reported last January there were at least six wolves on a ranch, leased by Don Gittleson, in near Walden. He has now lost four cows and a calf. Investigations by state officials confirmed wolf tracks and scat in the immediate vicinity of two injured cows last January. One of the cows had to be euthanized. Two working ranch dogs also were killed by wolves around the same time.
A breeding pair of wolves migrated into the North Ranch area of Jackson County in 2021 from Wyoming, and the female is believed to given birth to one litter and possibly a second since coming to Colorado.
The wildlife agency has regulations on hazing for wolves that naturally migrate into the state, along with an existing depredation reimbursement fund, which can be used to pay ranchers for their livestock losses. The Coloradoan reported in September that the state agency has paid out $12,929.75 for the North Park wolf kills, for five cows, the two dogs and a calf.
Voters, primarily along the Front Range, approved a ballot measure in 2020 to reintroduce gray wolves into rural counties in northern Colorado, but neither the wolves near Meeker nor Walden is part of that reintroduction program.
Gray wolves remain a state endangered species, and wolves may not be taken for any reason other than self-defense, according to the state agency. Illegal taking of a wolf may result in a combination of penalties, including fines of up to $100,000, a year of jail time and a lifetime loss of hunting license privileges.
