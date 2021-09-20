Monica Burton is the new vice president of the Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association, the trade group announced Monday afternoon.
“We are thrilled to welcome Monica to the Rocky Mountain MCA team,” Dave Davia, the organization's executive vice president and CEO, said in a statement. “The depth of her professional experience will be an enormous asset to our members. Monica’s experience with workforce development is particularly beneficial as the industry soars and the demand for labor rises.”
Burton brings more than 12 years' experience in project management, business development, workforce development, strategic planning and personnel management.
“I’m confident that Monica’s enthusiasm for the association combined with her knowledge of the industry will help us achieve our goals and grow our association,” Davia added.
Burton is the current chair of the Aurora Public Schools Foundation. From 2015 to 2019, she was an elected board member for Aurora Public Schools.
“I could not be more excited to take on this new role and join an organization with such a long history of advocacy for such an important industry,” she stated. “RMMCA members not only build our skylines but also our future.
“Their commitment to developing a labor force and moving the industry forward is inspiring and I look forward to the challenge ahead.”
