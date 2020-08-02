Brief bio:
Political consultant, Blue Mountain Strategies
Managed Colorado Attorney General Phil Walker's 2018 AG campaign.
Managed Jared Polis' 2016 re-election bid for Congress.
Colorado Politics: Describe your role in the campaign.
Colin Hornsby: I'm a consultant on the race advising the campaign on strategy, communications and fundraising.
CP: Most political consultants, even the seasoned veterans, will tell you they learn something new on every campaign. What’s an important lesson you’ve picked up thus far in your career?
Hornsby: The most important thing I have learned working in politics is that there is always a way to involve people in any campaign. If someone wants to make a phone call, provide food, do research, whatever, you can find a place for them. Your job on a campaign is to utilize skills that people have when they want to help and find a place for them.
CP: You managed Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s 2018 bid for his current post, and you oversaw then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis’ 2016 re-election campaign for CD2. Both efforts were of course successful. Weiser’s election was part of a blue wave that left Democrats in control of all statewide elected offices and both chambers of the legislature. Why in your view have Democrats been on a roll, at least so far, in Colorado?
Hornsby: The politics of Colorado have shifted. When I was young, Colorado was a reddish-purple state, then it was purple, and now it's bluish purple. Democrats share the same values as the majority of Coloradans now. We value and care about the environment, water conservation, affordable health care, housing, education, livable wages, and economic opportunity. Coloradans want to elect candidates who genuinely have their back and share their values. Past elections have shown that Coloradans believe Democrats do more than Republicans.
CP: What’s your advice to a college grad — which you were yourself not too long ago — seeking to break into political work?
Hornsby: Get involved. Politics is not a spectator sport and you have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and get to work. Go knock doors, make phone calls, volunteer. Campaigns rely on people who show up, and if you are someone who continuously participates, you are well on your way.
CP: If you had to pick another line of work on the condition it could have nothing to do with politics, what would it be?
Hornsby: If I had to pick something, I would say marine biology. I have always been fascinated by the ocean. Fishing trips with my father showed me it's value at a young age. Can't think of a better way to spend the day than on the ocean.
