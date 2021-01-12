In this Jan. 3, 2021, photo, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., adjusts his face mask as he participates in a swearing-in reenactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington. McConnell thinks it’s dangerous for his party to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s election triumph. But when a joint session of Congress meets Wednesday, Jan. 6, to formally affirm Biden's electoral college victory over President Donald Trump, some Republicans are charging ahead anyway