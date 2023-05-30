In less than two weeks, Denver voters will decide whether Kelly Brough or Mike Johnston will sit in the mayor's chair.
And, so far, the ballots mailed back — 12% as of May 30 — point to high interest among voters in the outcome.
For voters who have yet to make up their minds or simply looking to figure out how the race is shaping up, a panel of political experts might help.
The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics will host a forum on the mayor's race on May 31. The panelists are Mike Kopp, president and CEO of Colorado Concern; Alan Salazar, chief of staff of the Denver Mayor's Office; Ian Silverii, founder of The Bighorn Company; Steve Welchert, director and president of The Welchert Company; and, Ernest Luning, a senior reporter at Colorado Politics.
The virtual forum, which is being conducted via Zoom from 8 to 9 a.m., is free to attend. To register, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XN-MzdjxROiEb-i5aisn4w
This year's election is particularly consequential, as Denver residents are picking a new mayor for the first time in 12 years after Mayor Michael Hancock was term limited. The city faces gargantuan problems, notably a persistent and growing homelessness crisis and the perception of high crime, but also opportunities, in particular the chance to enhance the region's reputation as a tech hub.
Today, is the last day to send ballots back by mail and it's also the last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail. Mailed ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 6. Voters, of course, have the option to drop off their ballots at vote centers or cast a ballot in person. They must be in line by 7 p.m. on June 6 to do so.
