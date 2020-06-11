A man accused of sexual exploitation of a child will receive a new trial because the judge in his case used to supervise the prosecutors and consequently should have recused herself, the Colorado Court of Appeals determined on Thursday.
“As our Supreme Court has recognized, serving in such a supervisory capacity constitutes personal participation in the prosecution of the case,” wrote Judge Anthony J. Navarro.
Jarold Alan Mentzer allegedly sent sexually-explicit text messages and images to a Loveland police detective in 2013. The detective, posing as a 14-year-old girl, responded to a Craigslist ad for a “casual connection,” and eventually gathered enough evidence to arrest Mentzer for Internet sexual exploitation and luring of a child.
A jury convicted Mentzer and he received community service and at least 10 years of sex offender supervised probation.
Larimer County Judge C. Michelle Brinegar was appointed in December 2013. Prior to that, she worked for the Eighth Judicial District Attorney's office since 1991, specializing in juvenile law, sex assault and crimes against children. Mentzer, in a motion to substitute a different judge, said that Brinegar supervised the prosecutors in his case when they filed charges in November of that year.
Brinegar told the defendant that she did not remember his particular circumstances from her time in the office.
“I don’t think I ever had any involvement in filing the charges against you, in any of the investigation that was done prior to charges being filed,” she said. “[I]f I had been involved in your investigation or, you know, making charging decisions, then my decision might be different. But that’s not the case here.”
Brinegar did not immediately return a request for comment left with her clerk.
The appellate panel referenced a 2002 decision in which the state Supreme Court upheld a defendant’s conviction despite the judge’s immediate prior employment with the district attorney’s office. In that case, however, the judge did not supervise the prosecutors working the case now before him. Brinegar’s circumstances were different, the Court of Appeals determined, because she oversaw the specific unit prosecuting Mentzer.
“A judge shall be disqualified when she is ‘in any way interested or prejudiced with respect to the case, the parties, or counsel,’” Navarro wrote, citing Colorado law. Furthermore, the Colorado Code of Judicial Conduct stipulates that judges should recuse themselves in cases where their impartiality may be an issue, including if they were “associated with a lawyer who participated substantially” in the case.
While the appellate panel did not find that Brinegar demonstrated bias against Mentzer, her supervisory role “is enough to require disqualification.”
Bryan E. Kuhn, an attorney in Denver, said it is relatively rare for judges to recuse themselves voluntarily, but that the standards seemed to fairly clearly call for Brinegar to step aside in this case.
"The appearance of impropriety or the appearance of bias, if there's sort of any doubt about that, you should recuse as a judge," he said. "There are a number [of judges], when challenged, who still do not, which is kind of interesting. They may genuinely believe they have no bias. And they could be right...But how are the optics of it?"
The court’s decision also rejected Mentzer’s contention that his statements to the detective were impermissible because he had invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Navarro wrote that the defendant’s questions to the detective about whether he should get a lawyer were “ambiguous or equivocal references” that equated to wonderings aloud rather than an actual request. The detective ended the interrogation after Mentzer said he wished to stop talking, but the incriminating statements made prior to that point were admissible, the court found.
The case is People v. Mentzer.
