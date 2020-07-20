A Commerce City man will serve 14 months in federal prison for the large-scale marijuana cultivation operation authorities found in his residence.
Zhiming Wang was growing 809 cannabis plants when the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies raided the premises. Under Colorado law, residences are limited to a maximum of 12 plants, and marijuana is still illegal at the federal level. Investigators determined from the home’s power usage that the cultivation occurred between September 2017 and November 2018. The number of kilowatt-hours that Wang used per month of electricity was as many as 32 times greater than the average household’s.
“The case against Mr. Wang is yet another in a long list of examples of criminals using the Colorado state marijuana laws to hide their activities for profit,” said Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter.
Wang's arrest was part of a three-day operation by law enforcement in 2019 that nabbed 42 people and 80,000 marijuana plants. Prosecutors said that the cannabis operations were part of the black market, rather than for Colorado’s retail industry.
“The cultivation of marijuana is a violation of federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Mr. Wang grew marijuana in a residential neighborhood without concern for the consequences. He was caught and is now paying the price.”
