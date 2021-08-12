With more vaccine mandates on the way, a coalition of 19 Colorado health care organizations said Thursday that all health care employees should be vaccinated; that those two years and older should wear masks indoors, especially children returning to school; and to support the health care organizations that mandate vaccinations for their employees. Children's Hospital on Thursday announced it would mandate vaccines for its employees, medical staff, trainees, volunteers, vendors, medical students and contract staff by October 1st. Children's joins UC Health and Denver Health, which also has mandated vaccines for its employees.
Gov. Jared Polis, in a COVID-19 update presented Thursday, said 501 people are hospitalized with COVID, including 17 children under the age of 18. The vaccine is not yet available for those under 12 years of age.
The 19 organizations include those representing doctors and other health care professionals, the Colorado Hospital Association, which consists of local public health officials, and the Colorado Health Care Association & Center for Assisted Living, which represents nursing homes, assisted living centers and rehab facilities.
"We are confident that the Colorado health care community will continue to lead by example in embracing and promoting the COVID-19 vaccines," the letter stated. "The dramatic increase in variants of concern has added urgency to the already pressing need to achieve herd immunity for Coloradans. Vaccination is the primary way we will avoid overwhelming the health care system in our state and finally put the pandemic behind us. Colorado’s health care workers have heroically cared for their communities throughout the pandemic, but we must all come together to protect the most vulnerable among us."
The statement comes one week after one of the nation's largest nursing home operators, Genesis Healthcare, ordered a vaccine mandate for its 70,000 employees, as well as vendors and "care partners" nationwide, with a deadline for the second shot no later than Sept. 22 or risk termination. Exemptions are granted only for medical or religious reasons. Genesis has six facilities in Colorado and 385 nationwide.
Genesis isn't alone, according to Doug Farmer, president and CEO of the Colorado Health Care Association. The Good Samaritan Society, the nation's fifth largest operator of nursing homes, and which has three facilities in Loveland, Simla and Fort Collins, instituted a vaccine mandate last month. Others, including Vivage, which has 31 facilities in Colorado, are considering it.
The Good Samaritan facility in Simla was the first in the nation to report a case of the British variant of COVID-19 last December.
For long-term care facilities, mandating vaccines can create dual concerns, according to Farmer. "They want to make sure they protect the residents" from COVID as well as maintain staffing levels. He said Genesis' decision to require vaccines was a big risk but one they had to take.
Companies are now in a position to take in new residents, but don't have the staff to bring in those new residents, Farmer said.
Vaccine mandates for nursing facilities raise concerns that it will lead to a worsening of staff shortages, but one industry expert believes that in the long-run, mandates will lead to modest shortages and could even be seen as a benefit to hiring. According to McKnight's Long Term Care News, Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, the nation's second-largest nursing home association, said, "We’ve seen that when employers issue a mandate with sufficient lead time — combined with education, answering questions about the vaccine and explaining the benefits — many hesitant employees will accelerate their decision to get the vaccine. While there are valid concerns about mandates’ potential contribution to workforce shortages, what we are seeing, to date, is a modest loss.”
The nation's largest nursing home association, the American Health Care Association, however, has not joined in the call for vaccine mandates for nursing homes and related facilities.
Farmer also noted that vaccine mandates don't cover everyone going into a health care facility. The federal government requires facilities to allow visitors, who cannot be kept in or out because of their vaccination status.
