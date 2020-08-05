Former executive director of the Department of Revenue Lu Córdova will be stepping down to become the governor’s adviser on Effenciences and Digital Transformation.
According to a release from the governor’s office, Córdova will be working with state agencies to identify and implement new ways of operating to generate cost savings by “increasing efficiencies and enhancing customer service through technology.”
“Her role will be critical to ensuring Colorado is in the best position possible to recover from COVID-19, while delivering high-quality services with far more streamlined, modern functionality,” the release adds.
“Lu has dedicated herself to improving state government and providing better services for Coloradans in her role leading the Department of Revenue, and now I’m thrilled that she will be continuing that service in this new role,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Her incredible expertise lends itself to tackling the challenges our state is facing as this pandemic continues, and continuing to find more efficient and better ways to serve Coloradans.”
Córdova comes from a background in international finance, technology, ecommerce and more. Currently she sits as the chair of CTEK and of Corlund Industries. She also sits on the board for the Kansas City Southern Railroad as the chair of the finance committee.
Córdova also formerly served as the president of the Techstars foundation as well as the president of Colorado Venture Centers, which won international recognition and awards as one of the most distinguished business catalysts in the country. The release added that a sister organization that Córdova founded, CTEK Angels, became the largest group of individual investors in the Rocky Mountain States.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the Department of Revenue these past 16 months, and I look forward to the transition into this new role,” Córdova said. “Streamlining services and increasing efficiency has always been a passion of mine, and now more than ever this work is crucial to ensuring that our state is prepared for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.