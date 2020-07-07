Kristin Martin of Littleton received a 33-month prison sentence for profiting off of nearly $1 million in products she fraudulently purchased through her employer and then sold, U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn’s office announced on Monday.
Martin worked as an executive assistant, using the identification codes and passwords of her employer’s purchasing account to order various products, including tablets and televisions. She disguised the transactions by assigning the items to 23 different purchasing categories, which made the volume of purchases less obvious. The employer ended up losing $864,441.11 in the process.
She then gained $571,725 from reselling the products on eBay. In all, the scheme unfolded over four years, with Martin giving her accountant false information to lower her income tax liability.
“Ms. Martin not only stole from her employer, she stole from all of us as taxpayers,” Dunn said. In addition to his office, the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Postal Inspection Service all worked on the case.
“This is a great example of a joint investigation in which the financial footprint of this defendant bore an opportunity for multiple federal law enforcement agencies to bring their collective investigative strengths together,” said Ruth M. Mendonça, U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge of the Denver Division. She added that postal inspectors have been examining mail fraud cases since 1872.
