The state legislature may not give rulemaking power to a multistate regulatory body if one of its rules conflicts with state law, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday.
Colorado’s General Assembly in 2004 passed legislation to help establish the Interstate Insurance Product Regulation Compact. The multistate organization began operations in 2006, and its role is to promote uniform standards for insurance products as well as to give regulatory approval to products that meet the common standards. Forty-six states are currently members of the compact, and its rules are binding for those states.
Among its regulations, the interstate compact prohibits exclusion provisions — windows of time after a life insurance policy’s coverage begins when it can deny payouts — that exceed two years in cases of suicide. However, a statute in Colorado prohibits life insurance companies operating in the state from refusing to pay out benefits due to a beneficiary’s suicide beyond one year after the policy is issued.
In January 2014, Amica Mutual Insurance issued a $500,000 policy to Martin Fisher, which read that “Suicide of the Insured, while sane or insane, within two (2) years from the Date of Issue is not covered under this policy.” Fourteen months later, Fisher died by suicide.
Amica denied Michael P. Wertz, Fisher’s beneficiary, a payout from the policy on account of the interstate compact’s allowance of a two-year exclusion window. The company sued in federal court, where a judge noted that interstate organizations “operate in a different legal dimension, where things can happen that normally do not happen.” The court submitted a question to the Colorado Supreme Court asking if Colorado’s participation in the compact violated the state constitution, given the conflicting regulations. At the time, the justices declined to give a response.
Subsequently, the district court decided that the legislature did have the power to delegate rulemaking to the compact, and therefore the two-year window prevailed over Colorado law. Wertz appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, which in turn asked the Supreme Court again to weigh in on the question of whether lawmakers could allow the state to participate in a rulemaking scheme whose regulations differed from state law. This time, the high court accepted the inquiry.
Writing for the court, Justice Richard L. Gabriel explained it is settled law that the General Assembly may not delegate its legislative power elsewhere. For example, the legislature cannot allow another entity to determine what is a crime, levy statewide taxes or pass rules that contradict existing law. However, the constitution does allow the legislature to give certain types of authority to an administrative agency.
“No one disputes that the Compact authorized the Commission to adopt regulations with the force and effect of law that would be binding on the compacting states, including Colorado,” Gabriel wrote. But to allow the multistate body’s rule to override Colorado’s would effectively “confer legislative powers on the Commission, and pursuant to the authorities discussed above, the General Assembly may not properly do this.”
The court was not persuaded by the argument that the General Assembly could subsequently opt out of a rule, noting that the regulation would be in effect for as long as the legislature was out of session. Furthermore, other interstate organizations that can override state law — river districts or pollution control agencies — have congressional approval.
Gabriel’s opinion was limited to only situations of delegated legislative authority that conflict with state law, and not the validity of multistate compacts generally. The Colorado Division of Insurance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The case is Amica Life Insurance Company v. Wertz.
