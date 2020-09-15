The Colorado Civil Justice League, whose mission is “limiting unreasonable lawsuits and preserving common sense in the courtroom,” has announced a list of state lawmakers who have sought to curb the costs of litigation and curtail “lawsuit abuse.”
“At CCJL, we are grateful for the bipartisan support of legislators who understand the importance of an efficient and balanced court system to our state’s economy,” said Mark Hillman, the group’s executive director and a Republican former Senate majority leader.
The bipartisan list of designees for the 2020 Common Sense in the Courtroom Award includes five Democrats and 37 Republicans. Attorney General Phil Weiser also is a recipient of the award for “his work to find a balance that protects consumers from deceptive practices and protect honest businesses from speculative lawsuits.”
This past legislative session, CCJL indicated that it supported a bill to create a 23rd Judicial District and opposed multiple pieces of legislation to increase regulation on insurance companies and employers and to modify the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.
The legislators receiving the award are:
- Rep. Mark Baisley, R-Roxborough Park
- Rep. Perry Buck, R-Greeley
- Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs
- Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose
- Rep. Richard Champion, R-Columbine Valley
- Rep. Tim Geitner, R-Peyton
- Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Washington County
- Rep. Steve Humphrey, R-Severance
- Rep. Tracy Kraft Tharp, D-Arvada
- Rep. Lois Landgraf, R-Colorado Springs
- Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton
- Rep. Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs
- Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland
- Rep. Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock
- Rep. Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells
- Rep. Kim Ransom, R-Douglas County
- Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction
- Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs
- Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch
- Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle
- Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs
- Rep. Jim Wilson, R-Salida
- Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley
- Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose
- Sen. Larry Crowder, R-Alamosa
- Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs
- Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver
- Sen. Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs
- Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Fountain
- Sen. Chris Holbert, R-Parker
- Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument
- Sen. Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins
- Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood
- Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Adams County
- Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Snowmass Village
- Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction
- Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker
- Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling
- Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial
- Sen. Angela Williams, D-Denver
- Sen. Rob Woodard, R-Loveland
- Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.