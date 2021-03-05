Members of the House Education Committee on Friday gave near-unanimous approval to a plan to put off certain statewide standardized tests for select grades, known as the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, for 2021.
The CMAS tests are slated to begin April 12.
In order to avoid losing federal funding, the state will have to obtain a waiver to suspend certain tests. Under House Bill 21-1161, there would be no social studies tests for elementary and middle school students in the 2020-21 school year.
Testing in science and social studies would be suspended for all required grades. Math tests would be suspended for students enrolled in grades 3, 5, and 7 and given only to students in grades 4, 6 and 8. English language arts tests would not be given for students enrolled in grades 4, 6, and 8 but would be given to students in grades 3, 5 and 7. Parents would have the ability to opt-in students for math and language arts tests, but also opt-out students for tests in other grades.
Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, and co-sponsor Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, originally sponsored a bill that would put off all testing, but recent federal guidance prompted a second bill to ensure the state did not put federal funding at risk. President Joe Biden, Gov. Jared Polis and the State Board of Education also do not support suspending all tests in 2020-21.
For many students, their support systems are gone, said McLachlan. "I feared for the emotional toll" that testing would take on fragile students and harried teachers, she said. The bill finds a balance between what students, educators, superintendents, data collectors, the federal and state government needs.
Under HB 1161, test results would not be used for evaluating teachers and principals in the 2020-21 year.
A Feb. 22 letter from Acting Assistant Education Secretary Ian Rosenblum to governors and chief state school officers said the administration's top priority is safely reopening schools and getting students back into the classrooms. "To be successful once schools have reopened," Rosenblum wrote, "we need to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning and identify what resources and supports students need. We must also specifically be prepared to address the educational inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including by using student learning data to enable states, school districts, and schools to target resources and supports to the students with the greatest needs. In addition, parents need information on how their children are doing."
While the Biden administration supports testing, it also understands the need for flexibility in doing that testing while the nation is still fighting a pandemic.
The US Department of Education offered states flexibility on testing, such as administering a shortened version of statewide assessments, allowing for remote administration and extending the testing window into the summer or even the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The letter said the department does not invite blanket waivers of assessments, although recognizing that individual states may need more assessment flexibility than originally proposed in the letter. That flexibility would be negotiated on a case-by-case basis, the letter indicated.
The state would have to get a federal waiver to suspend the science tests as well as the limited testing in math and English language arts. A statutory change is all that is necessary to suspend the social science test.
Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, said he was grateful for the "tremendous amount of compromise" that went into HB 1161. Larson had been opposed to canceling tests in 2021.
Most who testified favored the bill and its limited testing. Stephanie Perez-Carrillo of the Colorado Children's Campaign said her organization supports administering assessments, including the language arts and math tests, but as the pandemic continues, educational inequities worsen.
"We know very little about the academic content being delivered, how online learning engagement is measured, and the extent that learning may be happening. We don't know how kids are doing," she said.
Inequalities that existed before the pandemic will continue to worsen, she said.
Kallie Leyba, president of the American Federation of Teachers, Colorado, said it would be short-sighted to put standardized testing ahead of daily instruction, she said. Students need the normalcy of the school day as they return to in-person learning. During normal times, she said students lose sleep over CMAS, have stomach aches and cry after a day of tests.
The stress these tests put on kids is overwhelming in the best of times; they deserve for adults to say "stop" and put emotional health first, Leyba said.
Every district uses reliable and valid local assessments to drive instruction at the student level and to make schoolwide and districtwide decisions, she said.
"CMAS results from a year when so many students are facing trauma will not be a true indication of what our kids need, now, not in the fall when they have moved on to new teachers."
HB 1161 passed on an 8-1 vote and now heads to House Appropriations.
