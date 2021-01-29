U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert spawned fresh controversy Thursday when the Colorado Republican mocked a school shooting survivor and gun-safety advocate on social media.
The 34-year-old, pistol-packing Boebert, who rode to fame as the owner of a restaurant in Rifle whose wait staff is armed, drew widespread condemnation and fresh calls for her resignation after taking to Twitter to taunt David Hogg, a 20-year-old survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, shooting that left 17 dead.
Hogg tweeted earlier Thursday that proposed new fencing wouldn't keep the U.S. Capitol safe until House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "takes a stand" on Republican lawmakers he termed the "real threats," listing Boebert and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called for the execution of Democrats in social media posts that came to light this week.
Quoting Hogg's tweet, Boebert replied: "David, please. We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child."
David, please. We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child. https://t.co/DDnpmkyfIS— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 28, 2021
She appeared to be referencing videos of Greene badgering Hogg about gun control in a hallway and on a sidewalk in Washington, D.C., before she was elected to Congress.
Greene, a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has also claimed that the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a "false flag" operation intended to scare Americans into restricting Second Amendment rights.
In the videos, which were shared online this week, Hogg, a founder and board member of the national March for Our Lives gun-control group, ignores Greene.
“Sorry I was a little more worried about MTG not shooting my friends and staff with her concealed gun she was threatening us with than responding to your evil twin," Hogg tweeted in response to Boebert.
“It’s a little thing called deescalation you probably haven’t heard of it,” he added.
Hogg tweeted additional replies, including one that read: "Ha — funny enough last I checked I wasn’t the Congresswomen trying to bully a college student on twitter. I’ll say the same thing to you I said about your evil twin — if you shoot me you prove my point." He included a link to a petition calling for Greene's resignation.
Boebert's office didn't respond to a request for comment about the exchange.
Other critics piled on Boebert.
"So here’s the deal," tweeted U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat and decorated Army Ranger veteran.
"In my experience, those who haven’t experienced the trauma of mass shootings usually talk the toughest. But the tough talk and bullying of survivors is the ultimate sign of weakness."
Quoting Boebert's tweet, CNN anchor Jim Sciutto wrote: "As a child, he watched his friends die in a school shooting - but they cannot resist making a target of him."
"You’re a United States Congresswoman attacking a 'child'? Nice look," tweeted Laura Packard, a prominent Denver health care activist. "The people of Colorado’s 3rd deserve so much better than an overpaid Twitter troll."
Olivia Troye, a former Trump administration official who became a critic of the president, called Boebert's tweet "quite possibly one of the most deplorable moments on social media by a sitting elected official." She added, “Not today. Not ever. Resign.”
Former state Rep. Bri Buentello, D-Pueblo, who is suing Boebert for blocking her on Twitter, noted in a statement released by the Colorado Democratic Party that Boebert hasn't announced any town halls or sponsored legislation Buentello said would benefit her congressional district.
Added Buentello: "Boebert can find the time to cyberbully trauma victims on Twitter, but evidently can’t find the time to actually do her job as our Congressperson. Lauren, mom to mom, put down the damn phone and do the job we taxpayers are paying you to do.”
Denver-based talk radio host Ross Kaminsky came to Boebert's defense on Twitter, maintaining that Hogg "mixes it up on Twitter all the time. He's an adult (theoretically). And he picked that fight."
In response to a Twitter user who disagreed with Kaminsky's point, he responded: "He called a congresswoman a threat to physical safety. She told him to pipe down. No, he doesn't get to use what happened to him in the past as a shield against legit criticism. He's (legally) an adult, at Harvard. Stop treating him like he's 12."
