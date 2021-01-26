U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will join the House Natural Resources and Budget committees, the freshman Republican announced Tuesday.
The controversial gun-rights advocate and restaurant owner joins three other Coloradans on the Natural Resources panel — Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse and Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn. Boebert will be the only House member from Colorado on the Budget committee.
"With over half of Colorado’s Third Congressional District containing federal land, I’ll have a unique opportunity to be a strong voice for my constituents on important issues impacting their livelihoods," Boebert said in a statement, referring to her position on Natural Resources.
"I’ll pursue policies that increase access and ensure multiple-use for sportsmen and other public land enthusiasts, allow for responsible energy production while protecting the environment, reduce our dependency on rare earths and critical minerals from China, empower tribes, increase storage and protect precious water supplies, and promote job creation while removing unnecessary regulations and red tape."
Boebert, who describes herself as a "fiscal hawk," cited the $28 trillion in national debt in a statement about her appointment to the Budget Committee: "It is far past time that Congress gets it fiscal house in order, prioritize the values of the American people, and put an end to Washington’s wasteful federal spending. As a mother of four and a small business owner, I know it takes discipline and tough choices to balance a budget. We can no longer afford to spend and borrow away our children’s future."
Since before she was sworn in at the beginning of January, Boebert has been a lightning rod for controversy, from declaring her intention to carry a gun at the Capitol to cheering on objections to Congress certifying Joe Biden's election victory.
The owner of Rifle's Shooter's Grill unseated five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in last summer's Republican primary, running on a pledge to be the "antidote" to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an outspoken and high-profile progressive Democrat from New York known as "AOC."
Boebert introduced her first three bills last week — measures to block the United States from signing back on to the Paris climate accord, stop Biden's imposition of a mask mandate on federal property and prevent the nation from rejoining the World Health Organization until an investigation is completed into China's role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
