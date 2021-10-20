U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a first-term Republican from Silt, brought in more campaign contributions in the just-ended third quarter than any of Colorado's other congressional candidates.
The owner of a gun-themed restaurant with a reputation for stoking outrage on both sides of the aisle reported raising $990,770 for the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. She finished the quarter with $1,728,644 in the bank.
It's her biggest haul to date after leading the state's congressional candidates in fundraising in every reporting period this year, though her cash on hand trails the funds banked by U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Centennial Democrat, by about $35,000.
The race in Boebert's 3rd Congressional District — covering most of the Western Slope, Pueblo County and parts of Southern Colorado — drew by far the most campaign cash this quarter, though Boebert's most formidable potential Democratic challenger said weeks ago that she's idling her campaign after landing in a different district under a map finalized by the state's independent redistricting commission.
State Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Edwards, reported raising $735,743 in the most recent quarter — good for second-place among state congressional candidates and more than twice what the next-closest candidate raised — but announced she's awaiting a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court on district boundaries before deciding whether to continue with her campaign. Donovan had $613,725 on hand at the end of the period.
The Democrat actively running against Boebert who raised the most this quarter is Sol Sandoval of Pueblo, a community activist and supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She reported raising $167,667 and had $48,965 in the bank.
Cowdrey veterinarian Deborah Burnett, another of the seven candidates in the Democratic primary field, raised $100,044.88 for the quarter and had $55,712.38 left unspent.
Other Democrats running in the 3rd CD who raised at least five figures for the quarter include: Colin Wilhelm pulled in $73,147 and had $8,267 on hand; Colin Buerger raised 54,092.45 and had $19,042 on hand, including a $20,000 loan from the candidate; state Rep. Don Valdez, D-La Jara, raised $42,078 and finished the period with $29,182 on hand.
Campaign finance reports for U.S. House candidates were due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Oct. 15.
A Democratic lawmaker from Thornton running in the state's newest district and a Denver Democrat mounting a primary challenge against U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, the longest-serving member of Colorado's delegation, both topped six figures in their initial quarters in the race.
State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, a pediatrician and one of two Democrats seeking the nomination in the new 8th Congressional District, raised $107,525 and had $96,944 on hand. The other Democrat in the race, Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco, launched his candidacy after the quarter ended so won't report initial fundraising totals until January.
Neal Walia, who hopes to deny DeGette a 14th term in the Denver-based 1st Congressional District, raised $100,637 and finished the quarter with $66,362 in the bank.
DeGette didn't outraise her young challenger by much — reporting $141,216 in contributions — but had $359,252 on hand.
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, an attorney and former head of Colorado's Department of Regulatory Agencies, raised $317,566 during the quarter in his bid for a third term in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Boulder and Larimer counties and stretches into the mountains west along Interstate 70. He had $1,502,284 on hand at the end of the period.
Crow, an attorney and Army Ranger veteran seeking a second term in the suburban 6th Congressional District, raised $237,937 for the quarter and posted $1,763,910 on hand.
Neither Crow nor Neguse have drawn Republican challengers in next year's election. Both served as House managers during former President Donald Trump's two impeachment trails in the Senate, with Crow helping the congressional prosecutors in 2020 and Neguse helping make the case. Trump was acquitted both times.
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the Windsor Republican who chaired the state GOP for a term until earlier this year, raised $359,252 for the quarter and had $506,580 in the bank.
Ike McCorkle, the Democrat hoping for a rematch after losing to Buck last year in the heavily Republican 4th Congressional District, raised just $35,366 and had $159,965 in the bank.
U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat serving his eighth term in the suburban 7th Congressional District, raised $151,853 and finished the quarter with $989,416.59 in the bank.
Perlmutter is the only Democrat in the House delegation with an announced general election challenger, but his opponent is lagging far behind in fundraising.
Republican Laurel Imer, who lost a bid for a legislative seat last year, reported taking in $29,452 for the quarter and had $8,879 on hand.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, raised $65,920 for the quarter and had $449,278 on hand. He's facing one Republican and two Democratic challengers, though none of them reported raising more than a couple thousand dollars.
