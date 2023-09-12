U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted by security from a performance of "Beetlejuice" on Sunday night in Denver after audience members complained the Garfield County Republican was talking loudly, singing and using her cellphone camera during the musical, a spokesman for the city-owned Buell Theatre said.
Two patrons were asked to leave the auditorium during the touring Broadway musical's second act following "numerous complaints" from fellow patrons about inappropriate behavior, Brian Kitts, a marketing and communications staffer with Denver's Arts and Venues, told The Denver Gazette on Tuesday.
The patrons, who weren't named, were warned at intermission by theater staff but continued their behavior into the second act, at which point they were escorted from the venue, he said.
Heidi Bosch, a spokeswoman for the Buell Theatre, said: "We were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies, which eventually led to them being escorted from the theatre. For privacy purposes we do not disclose patron information."
Boebert's campaign disputed the venue's description of her behavior but confirmed that the two-term congresswoman and a fellow theater-goer were removed from the performance on Sunday night after she snapped a photo during the performance, which is prohibited.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of 'Beetlejuice,'" Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton said in a text message to Colorado Politics.
He noted that a local newspaper called the musical "zany," "outrageous" and a "lusty riot."
Praising the show's "fantastic cast, tremendous visual, and plenty of loud laughs for attendees," Sexton said Boebert "strongly encourages everyone to go see 'Beetlejuice,'" during its run, which concludes Saturday night, but added "a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue."
A Denver police spokesperson told The Denver Gazette that officers were called to the theater to handle a couple of patrons who were creating a disturbance but were called off before they got there, so no police report was filed.
On Tuesday afternoon, Boebert took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to describe what happened.
"It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" Boebert wrote above a link to purchase tickets to the show.
"Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this weekend and please let me know how it ends!"
