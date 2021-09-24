U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said Friday that she was filing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, but the Colorado Republican's announcement was overwhelmed by the online reaction to a misspelled graphic released by her office calling to "IMEACH BIDEN."

In a press release, Boebert said she was "solemnly introducing articles of impeachment" over Biden's handling of the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan last month, adding that she wants Harris removed for her "failure to step up and stop this avoidable catastrophe."

IMEACH BIDEN A graphic distributed by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, declares "IMEACH BIDEN," a misspelled reference to articles of im…

Said Boebert: "The Biden regime is not being held accountable. There have been no resignations, no indictments, no investigations, no congressional oversight, no outcry from the mainstream media, and no apologies—so I’m stepping up to hold Biden and Harris accountable by filing articles of impeachment for giving aid and comfort to America’s enemies and colluding with the Taliban."

The release featured a bold red, white and blue graphic that said "IMEACH BIDEN" about half way down the page.

"Lauren Boebert has sent a release calling to impeach Biden, but she has messed up the logo here," tweeted Punchbowl founder and D.C. insider Jake Sherman.

Lauren Boebert has sent a release calling to impeach Biden, but she has messed up the logo here pic.twitter.com/IR3m2QxNFT — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 24, 2021

Talk-show host Dean Obeidallah responded: "Looks like the GOP is not just anti-science, and anti-democracy they are Now also anti-Spelling."

Lauren Boebert calls to "Imeach" Biden. (Im serious that is her release below-it's missing the "P") Looks like the GOP is not just anti-science, and anti-democracy they are Now also anti-Spelling 😀 https://t.co/AMRXKYHCnI — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 24, 2021

Boebert's typo was a top-trending topic on Twitter for most of the afternoon Friday, with more than 17,000 tweets featuring the word "imeach" tallied by 6 p.m.

A Boebert spokesman told HuffPost that the congresswoman was glad the "staff error" was forcing the liberal online publication to talk about impeachment.

By the time her office issued a corrected release about two hours after the initial one and replaced the graphic on her office's website, the website imeachbiden.com had appeared.

The link redirects visitors to a parody website maintained by comedy writer Toby Morton that mocks Boebert's brushes with the law and alleged links to far-right conspiracies.

Boebert said earlier this month at a House Freedom Caucus press conference that she had a plan to impeach Biden, Harris and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, "if you can get him back from vacation." She said Harris should be removed for not invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office.

Boebert's fellow Freedom Caucus members U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs, Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Louie Gohmert and Jody Hice have signed on to co-sponsor the Biden impeachment articles, she said Friday, adding that Norman is also co-sponsoring the legislation to impeach Harris.