U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on Friday apologized for an episode in which she was escorted by security from a performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver, saying she "fell short of my values" and that she "learned some humbling lessons these past few days."
"That's unacceptable and I'm sorry," Boebert said in a statement sent by her campaign.
Audience members had complained that the Republican was talking loudly, singing and using her cellphone camera during the musical on Sunday, according to an incident report by the Buell Theater.
"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that," Boebert said.
She added: "There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable and I'm sorry."
Boebert filed for divorce from Jayson Boebert, her husband of nearly 18 years, in May.
The Buell incident report said that theater staff received three complaints that two patrons had been "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance."
The two "were argumentative" and insisted they were responding to the performance the same as surrounding audience members after ushers told them that they "need to be respectful to their neighbors" and that they would be asked to leave if there were more complaints.
About five minutes into the second act, following the intermission, Buell staff received another complaint about Boebert and her companion, this time alleging they were "being loud" and using a recording device, the report said. When an usher asked to speak with them outside the theater, they refused to leave and repeated their refusal after being told they would be trespassing.
Boebert's campaign manager reportedly denied she was vaping in the theatre, but video surveillance later emerged of her blowing a cloud of vapor while seated during an apparent break in the performance.
In her statement, Boebert said that she "genuinely" did not recall vaping, attributing it to "the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment."
Regardless of her belief, it's "clear now that was not accurate," the congresswoman said.
"It was not my or my campaign's intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks," she said. "We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it."
While not naming the representative of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, Brian Kitts, a marketing and communications staffer with Denver's Arts and Venues, earlier told The Denver Gazette that two patrons were asked to leave the auditorium during the touring Broadway musical's second act following "numerous complaints" from fellow patrons about inappropriate behavior.
The patrons were warned at intermission by theater staff but continued their behavior into the second act, at which point they were escorted from the venue, he said.
Denver Gazette news partner 9News obtained surveillance footage of the incident from the Buell Theatre:
Boebert's campaign initially disputed the venue's description of her behavior but confirmed that the two-term congresswoman and a fellow theater-goer were removed from the performance after she snapped a photo during the performance, which is prohibited.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of 'Beetlejuice,'" Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton said in a text message to Colorado Politics.
Praising the show's "fantastic cast, tremendous visual, and plenty of loud laughs for attendees," Sexton, Boebert's campaign manager, said he "strongly encourages everyone to go see 'Beetlejuice,'" during its run, which concludes Saturday night, but added "a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue."
Reporters Ernest Luning and Carol McKinley contributed to this article.
