President Joe Biden arrived in Colorado this afternoon to tour areas ravaged by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, where two people remained unaccounted for and roughly 35,000 residents fled their homes to evade the destruction.
Gov. Jared Polis had asked the president last week to visit the state. Before departing the White House, Biden described the destruction as “god-awful.”
Update #6: The president and his entourage arrived at the Louisville Recreation & Senior Center, where the president is expected to give brief remarks. Throngs of people looked on along the route just outside the Center; one woman is holding a Colorado state flag.
Update #5: Polis, U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse moved along the tour with Biden and the First Lady, stopping to talk to neighborhood residents.
The president hugged a woman before she turned to explain the debris behind them, which included the remnants of a foundation of a house and a burned-out car in what appeared to be a driveway.
At the next stop, Jill Biden hugged another woman while a man told the president, “We’ll get through this.”
Toward the end of the tour, Biden, the First Lady and Colorado officials stopped to speak and shake hands with a group of 10 fire and rescue officials. Biden gave the officials each a Challenge Coin.
They moved on to another group of families and spoke to them. Jill Biden hugged a man who told her, “We lost everything,” as the president spoke to another couple. The man told the First Lady, “We’re lucky to have a lot of great friends.”
The president walked over and then hugged the man his wife had just embraced.
“I’m not even properly dressed because this is all I have,” the man said to Biden, gesturing to his shorts.
“We definitely need help,” the man’s son told the president.
Biden leaned over at one point to pet a very happy golden retriever.
Update #3 The president's motorcade arrived at Harper Lake at 3:14 p.m. Ravaged by the fire, the neighborhood was filled with snow-covered charred remains of homes, dead trees and burned-out cars. A few climate protesters waved a banner that read "Code Red." Otherwise, it was a quiet ride.
Local officials, including Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle and Chief John Wilson of Louisville Fire Protection District greeted them. The president spoke to the fire chief and sheriff before walking along the road to survey the damage from the Marshall Fire. He is speaking to families who were affected by the fire as he continues his tour.
Update #2:The president and his entourage arrived in Louisville shortly before 3 p.m.
Update #1: Air Force One arrived this afternoon after a bumpy landing, and both the president and First Lady deplaned shortly thereafter. Jill Biden changed into snow boots.
The Marshall Fire broke out unusually late in December following months of drought with a dry fall and a winter with hardly any snow. Nearly 1,100 buildings, most of them homes, were destroyed, causing an estimated $513 million in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although investigators have narrowed their search for the cause to an area near Boulder where a passer-by captured video of a burning shed on Dec. 30, when the fire began. But it could still take authorities weeks to figure out how it started.
The Colorado Politics, Associated Press and White House Pool contributed to this article.
