Larimer County’s DUI Recovery Court is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of providing alternatives to incarceration for 120 individuals to date.
The program admits those convicted of felony driving under the influence and whose behavior stems from substance use disorder. There are currently 19 participants in the county for the 20- to 30-month program.
“This program works from the concept that recovery from substance use disorder, along with structures built on compassion and support to help participants stay true to their recovery, will accomplish resilient sobriety for our participants and safety for our community,” Magistrate Matthew Zehe said.
As of 2018, there were 76 problem-solving courts in Colorado, which include drug and DUI programs, veterans treatment and mental health courts.
A host of agencies, including the sheriff’s office, district attorney and public defender participate in DUI court proceedings. Participants gain treatment while living and working outside of prison. They receive probation supervision and regularly meet with Zehe to discuss their progress.
Thirteen of Colorado's 22 judicial districts have DUI or hybrid DUI-drug courts. The types of treatment the state prescribes in the courts include pharmacological solutions, relapse prevention planning and "treatment that addresses criminal thinking." The minimum program length is 12 months and judges are expected to spend at least three minutes of "meaningful discussion" with each participant per meeting.
