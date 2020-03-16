The parent company of King Soopers on Sunday announced changes to its operations in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, and that two known employees had tested positive for the virus.
“Effective immediately, the Kroger Family of Companies is enacting the Emergency Leave Guidelines policy, allowing paid time off for Associates diagnosed with COVID-19 and for Associates placed under mandatory quarantine,” read a memo from Rodney McMullen, the chairman and CEO of Kroger.
McMullen continued that affected employees would receive standard pay for up to two weeks and would have access to the “Helping Hands” fund, an account for employees experiencing temporary hardship. According to Charity Navigator, as of January 2018 the fund reported $1.6 million.
The company also alerted customers that it would limit store hours generally to 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Two employees, one in Washington and another at a King Soopers in Denver, tested positive for COVID-19. The company disclosed that the Denver employee worked at the store at 1950 Chestnut St. near Union Station.
“The associate, who is receiving medical care and is recovering, last worked in our store on March 6,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery.”
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that one King Soopers employee in Colorado and one Kroger employee out of state have tested positive for COVID-19.
