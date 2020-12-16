A juvenile never came face-to-face with an elderly Jefferson County homeowner during a burglary, but should nonetheless receive an enhanced sentence as if he did, the Colorado Supreme Court decided on Monday.
The unanimous ruling came despite justices’ struggle during oral argument to ascertain how exactly the juvenile, B.D., was complicit in the theft from the man’s home.
"Was B.D. just a lookout there? Was he not in the house?” asked Justice Richard L. Gabriel.
“Why was B.D. charged as a complicitor here?” added Justice Melissa Hart. “He engaged in the burglary.”
In the underlying case, B.D. and two other minors burglarized two residences, including that of a 77-year-old homeowner. While one of the juveniles, K.K., was inside the house, he came face-to-face with the man, after which K.K. ran past him and outside. Prosecutors did not introduce any evidence suggesting B.D. and the homeowner saw or were aware of each other.
Because of the man’s age, Colorado law considers him an at-risk person. As such, the General Assembly declared penalties for certain crimes against at-risk persons should be more severe, given that those victims “suffer great relative deprivation.”
A theft that would otherwise be a misdemeanor is elevated to a class 5 felony if the defendant commits the offense in the presence of an at-risk person. Sentence enhancements are not elements of a crime, but rather are additional facts that increase the punishment for the crime.
"While in some cases an enhancement might add only a year or two to an already-severe sentence, in other cases, the enhancement carries substantially more prison time than the crime it attaches to," wrote John P. McCurley, a San Diego-based lawyer. "With so much on the line, defense attorneys must devote significant attention to defeating enhancements."
B.D. was also subject to complicitor liability, which holds one person — the complicitor — legally accountable for the behavior of another — the principal. In this instance, B.D. acted as the complicitor and K.K. the principal.
A Jefferson County magistrate adjudicated B.D. delinquent (the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict) on two counts of burglary, one for each house robbed. However, using complicitor liability, the court enhanced one of the misdemeanor theft charges to a felony because it occurred in the presence of the homeowner.
“This issue really in this case is whether he was aware that the theft would be or was committed in the presence of the at-risk person, the victim,” said Gabriel Olivares, assistant attorney general, at oral argument. “A complictor doesn’t actually literally commit theft. He legally commits theft through the theory of complicity.”
Responding to Hart’s question about why prosecutors charged B.D. as a complicitor in the theft, Olivares said there had been no evidence that B.D. was in the presence of the homeowner, and it was unclear whether he was in the house.
Tara Jorfald, the attorney representing B.D., acknowledged there was “no question” her client was involved in the burglary, but only that the threshold for the at-risk sentence enhancer was not met.
“What’s bothering me quite a lot about this case is he was charged as a complicitor,” said Hart. "The crime, he was actually a principal in, but the reason he was charged as a complicitor was to get that sentence enhancement.”
In April 2019, the Colorado Court of Appeals found there to be insufficient evidence to establish the crime of theft in the presence of an at-risk adult. A three-member panel decided B.D. needed to have been aware of the circumstances of the crime, and knowledge of the at-risk person’s presence was an element of that.
“B.D. never encountered the victim, and there is no indication from the record that he was aware that they were robbing an elderly person,” wrote Judge Craig R. Welling.
The Supreme Court reversed that judgment, deciding that the knowledge requirement pertained only to the crime itself, not to the felony sentence enhancement. Because B.D. was a complicitor, he was liable for the circumstances surrounding the theft.
Justice William W. Hood, III, writing for the court, explained that “it does not matter whether the individual committing the offense is unaware that an at-risk victim is present — he committed the crime and is therefore responsible for the fact that the harm caused is greater than intended.”
The case is People in the Interest of B.D.
