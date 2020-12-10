Although Colorado law provides multiple ways of disproving a criminal defendant acted in self-defense, the Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday considered whether jurors must agree unanimously on which single condition nullifies a self-defense argument.
In doing so, one of the justices worried that a newfound unanimity requirement could open up past criminal convictions to reversal.
“Boy, we have a lot of cases out there that you could have criminal defendants saying, ‘Well, we don’t have a unanimity finding. We need to go back and reverse my conviction,’” said Justice Monica M. Márquez during oral argument. “I'm just concerned about the disruptive effect of such a rule.”
In the case under consideration, police ejected Clarence Mosely from the Shotgun Willie’s strip club in Glendale in February 2015 for his aggressive behavior toward others there. According to court records, around 1 a.m., a bachelor party encountered Mosely in the parking lot, and an altercation resulted in Mosely stabbing one member of the party in the abdomen.
Prosecutors charged him with felony menacing and second degree assault. To find him guilty, the jury needed to determine beyond a reasonable doubt that Mosely did not act in self-defense. Under the instructions to jurors, Mosely was authorized to use physical force if he were defending himself from what he believed to be imminent or unlawful physical force; if he believed the force to be reasonable; if he did not provoke an attack; and, if he was the initial aggressor, he withdrew from the encounter prior to the other party’s use of force.
The prosecution only needed to disprove one of those stipulations.
During jury deliberations, Judge Carlos A. Samour, Jr. received a note from one juror. (Samour, who is now a Supreme Court justice, is not participating in the court’s review of the case.) The note asked whether all jurors had to agree which self-defense condition the prosecution disproved, or whether each individual juror needed to conclude on their own that at least one condition was disproven.
Samour told the jury, over the objection of the defense, that there was no requirement they all agree on which stipulation the prosecution disproved. The jury subsequently found Mosely guilty.
“Unanimity is the sister of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Meredith O’Harris, representing Mosely before the Supreme Court. “The way that we know the prosecution met its burden is by requiring the jury to unanimously agree.”
A three-member panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals sided with Mosely, reversing his conviction in September 2019. Finding that some jurors may have thought Mosely provoked the bachelor party into fighting him while others could have believed he was the initial aggressor and used force first, the panel agreed that such competing determinations conflicted with Samour’s instruction that the verdict be unanimous.
Gabriel Olivares, assistant attorney general, argued to the justices that Mosely could have been both the provocateur and initial aggressor under the circumstances.
“You would have the defendant insulting the victim or a member of the victim’s party, saying, ‘You couldn't cut it where I come from. You’re weak,’ ” Olivares said. “Then immediately after, before there’s any kind of use of force or threat of use of force from the victim...he also threatens them.”
Therefore, even if jurors did not agree that Mosely satisfied both descriptions, “half the jury finding the defendant was the provocateur and half the jury finding that he was the initial aggressor still means the prosecution met its burden of proof.”
Justice Melissa Hart asked him what would be detrimental about requiring prosecutors to choose one stipulation to disprove.
“It seems to me there is a risk of confusing the jury by not choosing and just sort of throwing them all out there,” she observed.
Olivares responded that if the defendant does not testify until immediately before closing arguments, prosecutors may not have a clear idea which condition of self-defense to attack.
Márquez quizzed O’Harris about whether her position would require a judge to speak with jurors individually about the verdict.
“The way I see this working in a case is that there be one line in a self-defense instruction that says you must agree which one, if any, was proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” answered O’Harris, “and you must unanimously agree which one it was.”
Olivares warned that such a change would result in fewer guilty verdicts.
“There will be more deadlocked juries if the Court of Appeals rule is allowed to stand. And not just deadlocked juries: deadlocked juries who believe the prosecution has met its burden of proof,” he said, “but can’t agree on which limitation applies.”
If the justices ultimately instated a unanimity requirement that would result in the review of past convictions, it would not be the first time in recent history that such a major change occurred. Last year, the Supreme Court invalidated sentences that imposed both prison sentences — including parole — and probation for cases with multiple counts. Several district attorneys’ offices had used plea agreements to that effect on sexual crimes, and Attorney General Phil Weiser unsuccessfully asked the court to reconsider its ruling.
In September of this year, however, the Court of Appeals created an exception to the ruling for sex crimes.
Although individual Supreme Court justices occasionally elect not to participate in certain cases, it is uncommon that an appeal will center around a case they handled earlier in their career. The scenario will repeat itself when the court hears a criminal restitution case involving its newest member, Maria E. Berkenkotter, when she was chief judge in Boulder County.
The case is People v. Mosely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.