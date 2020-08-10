Two organizations in Colorado have received U.S. Department of Justice grants totaling nearly $1 million to provide housing and services to victims of human trafficking.
“We work tirelessly to find and prosecute human traffickers, but supporting survivors as they look to rebuild their lives with counseling, new housing, and new employment is equally as important,” said U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason R. Dunn, whose office announced the awards.
Street’s Hope in Denver will receive $492,750 and Break Free Inc., now known as The Avery Center, will receive $499,993. The organizations will assist trafficking victims with short-term housing for six months to two years. They will fund rent costs, utilities and relocation, and also help in procuring permanent housing and employment.
The Office for Victims of Crime within the Justice Department awarded more than $35 million to 73 similar organizations across the country, with individual grants worth up to $500,000. CBS4 reports that the Crime Victims Fund receives its revenue from fines and penalties from federal convicts.
Last week, the National Institute of Justice released findings that the number of trafficking victims in the U.S. was subject to a significant undercount, due in part to law enforcement officers’ insufficient training and a reluctance among victims to provide information about their perpetrators — or a lack of awareness of their status as victims.
“The study found that the official trafficking numbers in one jurisdiction represented as little as 14% and at most 18% of the potential total trafficking victims,” the NIJ wrote. “Looking at law enforcement’s human trafficking records alone, underreporting in those two jurisdictions was even more acute, with no more than 6% of potential human trafficking victims captured in police records in both jurisdictions.”
