The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded nearly $2.9 million to the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice to help fund services for the victims of the 2019 shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch that resulted in the murder of one student.
“Our community has carried a heavy burden from gun violence and it is critical that we support our families, students and educators in their path to recovery from the STEM shooting. This federal grant is tremendous news and will play a pivotal role in helping our survivors move forward,” said U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, whose district includes the Douglas County school.
The money comes from the Office for Victims of Crime’s Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program, which will reimburse organizations that provided immediate services to the victims. It will also assist in the provision of trauma-informed and evidence-based help to the students, families, school employees and emergency personnel whom the shooting affected.
Mental health services, clinician training and victim security during court hearings are further eligible expenses under the program. The funding stream, established in the wake of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, allocates money from the fines and penalties on convicted federal defendants to areas that have experienced terrorism or mass violence.
The sole person killed in the May 7, 2019, incident was 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. One of the perpetrators pleaded guilty and received a life sentence earlier this year. The trial for the second defendant is scheduled for September.
