The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women awarded nearly $2.4 million to four projects in Colorado for the purposes of addressing domestic violence and supporting survivors.
“This money will help women who are badly in need of housing and related domestic violence related services at a critical time in their lives,” said U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason R. Dunn. “It will also provide critical resources to law enforcement so that they can continue to focus on domestic violence cases and ensure that abusers are caught and prosecuted fully.”
Colorado Springs, in conjunction with the resource referral organization TESSA, will receive approximately $1 million for two civilian investigators in the city’s police department. The money will also fund overtime specifically for intimate partner violence investigations and support a prosecutor in the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office and two hospital advocates for victims.
Red Wind Consulting, also in Colorado Springs, will receive $500,000 to enable transitional housing assistance and supportive services. Red Wind assists providers in the Native American community, including permanent housing through private landlords.
In Leadville, Advocates of Lake County and 13 partner groups will receive nearly $488,000 for a domestic violence and sexual assault response team, including a violence prevention coordinator. The Gunnison Police Department and Project Hope of Gunnison Valley will receive $404,528 for raising awareness, a 24/7 crisis line and increased advocacy services.
