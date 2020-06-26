Nearly $2.2 million are available in the next fiscal year for organizations representing indigent victims of domestic violence, the Colorado Judicial Department announced.
Beginning in 1999, the Family Violence Justice Fund has supported programs that serve at no cost people who have been subject to violence, stalking, harassment, or coercion by members of their household or family. In Colorado, “family violence” includes threats or acts against minor children and pets — if the act is intended to punish or intimidate.
Awards are based on services that organizations provided in the prior year, and in order to qualify as indigent, clients must earn no more than 125% of the federal poverty level. For an individual, that means under $15,950. The services provided can include assistance in divorce, child custody, child support and related civil matters.
Grants many not exceed two-thirds of an organization's yearly budget. The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on July 27. In addition to state appropriations, the fund may also accept gifts and donations. According to the most recent report, in 2018 there were 43 deaths in Colorado due to domestic violence. In nearly three-quarters of cases selected for a detailed review, the perpetrator had a pending legal action, history of domestic violence assaults or was financially dependent upon the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.